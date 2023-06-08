NEWPORT NEWS — In high school tennis, oftentimes the players at the top of the lineup dominate the storylines.

But on Thursday, Kemper Brown and George Rader, Western Albemarle’s No. 5 and No. 6 singles players, earned a starring role as the Warriors won a sixth straight state championship.

After dropping the first set, Brown bounced back to win a third-set tiebreaker, while Rader overcame an early deficit to secure the final point in Western Albemarle’s 5-1 victory over Hanover in the Virginia High School League Class 4 state championship match at Huntington Park Tennis Center.

“Our No. 5 and No. 6 players have been heroes,” Western Albemarle boys tennis coach Randy Hudgins said. “It takes them longer sometimes to win matches, but I know they’re going to fight like hell. I love going to war with them.”

Brown, who was the No. 12 singles player last season for the Warriors, is arguably the team’s most improved player and that was on display in Thursday’s state championship match.

After dropping the first set 7-5, he settled down to win the next set 6-1 against Hanover’s Teagen Cole to extend the match.

In the tiebreaker, Brown led 5-2 before Cole answered with a 7-3 run to earn a match point opportunity. With the match hanging in the balance, the Western Albemarle sophomore trusted his gut.

“In the tiebreaker, I was down, so I figured I might as well serve big and hopefully he can’t get it back,” Brown said. “It worked.”

The pace of the serve was too much for Cole to handle and the Western Albemarle players and fans erupted in celebration as Brown staved off match point. Hudgins said that moment epitomized Brown’s season this spring

“Kemper was inspirational as far as I was concerned,” he said. “It would’ve been easy to be down 9-8 in a tiebreaker and say, ‘I don’t have enough left in the tank and I can’t pull it out’, but he hit probably his best serve of the match at 9-8 and got it to 9-all. His opponent, it just took some air out of his tires, and once he got it to 9-all, [Kemper] could smell the finish line and he finished with a flourish.”

Brown captured the next two points to win the tiebreaker 11-9 and put his team up 4-1 with one singles match still on the court.

“I just stayed focused for the next two points and it worked out,” he said.

Playing right beside Brown all day, Rader was entrenched in his own battle against Bennett Uy. The junior trailed 4-1 early before rallying to force a first-set tiebreaker. The momentum carried over into the tiebreaker, which he won 7-2.

“George was down 4-1 in the first set and regrouped and came back and turned the momentum completely around,” Hudgins said. “He outsmarted, shifted gears and just played good tennis, keeping balls in play. He started picking up confidence there in the second set and he was dominating the match by the time it was over.”

Rader kept rolling in second set, winning 6-2 to win the match less than five minutes after Brown’s emotional victory, and seal the team victory for Western Albemarle.

“It felt great,” Rader said. “It’s been a great season for all of us. Watching from the sideline the last two years, watching them win state championships, this year, it felt great to participate and get the clinching point.”

Western Albemarle took a 3-0 lead early in the match thanks to impressive performances from the top part of its singles lineup.

Luke Kielbasa, the team’s lone senior, was first off the court following a 6-0, 6-0 victory over Jay Blauser at No. 3 singles. Brader Eby wrapped up his match a few moments later with a 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 2 singles.

Wade Sturman turned in another impressive performance at No. 4 singles as he outlasted Landon Mezzenga 6-2, 6-2 at No. 4 singles to give his team an early lead.

Gordon Fairborn, the Region 4D singles champion, played a tight match with Will Hart, falling 6-4, 6-3 to make it a 3-1 match.

“I think what I’ll remember the most about this group, I don’t think we’ve had four guys as strong as a group at the top,” Hudgins said. “We’ve had some good No. 1 and No. 2 players, but our top four players on any given day can beat anybody in other team’s lineups and I think that sets us up well. We knew today that there was a real good chance that Brader, Luke and Wade would come away with victories. Anytime we play a real close match, there’s a pretty good chance we’re going to be up 3-0. Gordie ran into a real tough player today, and it came up a short, but it allows our No. 5 and No. 6 players, who are good athletes, to basically get out there and compete and fight and find a way to win."

Thursday’s victory was a culmination of a long and tumultuous journey for the Western Albemarle program this season.

“I think this team, they had a lot of question marks in March," Hudgins said. "Luke’s wrist, he had been out for four months and then we had another one of our top players, Gordie Fairborn, was out most of last season, so we didn’t know how much he was going to be able to give to the situation this year, and as it turned out, he was a very important part of our top four group.”

Western Albemarle’s boys program has now won six straight state tennis championships, which ranks fourth in VHSL history for most consecutive championships behind Thomas Jefferson of Richmond (13), Harrisonburg (8) and Thomas Jefferson Science & Technology.

It’s also the 11th career title for the program, which ranks fifth in VHSL history behind George Mason (16), Maury (14), Thomas Jefferson of Richmond (14), and Mills Godwin (13).

The victory also marked the final match for Hudgins as head coach of the Western Albemarle program, so it was a fitting way for him to go out.

“It’s an honor to play with these guys,” Kielbasa said. “Everyone just put in 100% effort, as they have in practice, school and during the season. It’s amazing. Our whole team came, parents came, we just had so much support behind us. It was just a group effort and I’m happy we could do it all together.”