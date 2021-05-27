Western Albemarle boys tennis team tops Turner Ashby in regional opener

Four years ago, Bryce Duncan was one of two freshmen to make the Western Albemarle boys tennis team's roster, but he had to bide his time for the chance to become a key contributor.
Duncan seized that chance Thursday afternoon, celebrating his Senior Day with a big singles victory for the Warriors during their 6-0 victory over Turner Ashby in the VHSL Region 3C quarterfinals.
“My freshman year, we had a really, really deep team,” Duncan said. “I was one of only two freshmen to get on for a 15-man team, which was unusual, so I was really lucky to be on the team. From that, Coach Randy Hudgins knew I was going to become a doubles specialist because of my height and serve, so luckily, I got to play a little bit of doubles my sophomore year. Obviously last year got canceled and I was pretty bummed about that, but I’m glad to have a meaningful role on this team today.”
Duncan, who captured his first regional doubles title earlier this week with teammate Tobin Yates, had an eventful Thursday that included an AP Biology exam prior to his regional match.
“I was really nervous because I had my AP exam at 12 and that was going to come into this, but luckily I finished a little early,” Duncan said. “I raced to my house to get back here. I got no warmup at all, and just played. I was pretty happy with the way I played, considering I got no warmup at all. I thought it was a good match.”
Despite the lack of pre-match preparation, Duncan didn’t miss a beat on the court as he rolled to a 6-0, 6-0 victory over Micah Davis at No. 3 singles. The senior, who normally plays in the No. 4 singles slot, had to move up a spot in the lineup because Yates, the team’s No. 1 singles player, had to miss the match because he was taking an AP exam.
Despite the absence of its top singles player, Western Albemarle didn’t miss a beat on the court.
Damien Heller-Chen made his debut at No. 1 singles and defeated Ben Clatterbuck 6-0, 6-0. Gordie Fairborn battled through an elbow injury to defeat Ryan Evans, 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2 singles.
Luke Kielbasa was the first player off the court with a dominating 6-0, 6-0 victory over Richard Kello at No. 4 singles. Tanner Segraves didn’t drop a game against Gavin Ramsey, and Charlie Miller rolled to a 6-0, 6-0 win over Levi Waidelich at No. 6 singles to seal the win for Western.
Western Albemarle will play either Charlottesville or Spotswood on Tuesday in the regional semifinals. Match time is set for 3 p.m. in Crozet.
Duncan hopes Thursday's win is the start of another deep playoff run for the Warriors.
“I’s always nice to get that first win,” he said. “A lot of players, credit to him, try and slow me down a lot. I get pretty nervous playing those players compared to a little bit higher-level, but I’m just glad to get that first step, one win of five, to the state championship.”