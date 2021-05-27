Western Albemarle boys tennis team tops Turner Ashby in regional opener

Four years ago, Bryce Duncan was one of two freshmen to make the Western Albemarle boys tennis team's roster, but he had to bide his time for the chance to become a key contributor.

Duncan seized that chance Thursday afternoon, celebrating his Senior Day with a big singles victory for the Warriors during their 6-0 victory over Turner Ashby in the VHSL Region 3C quarterfinals.

“My freshman year, we had a really, really deep team,” Duncan said. “I was one of only two freshmen to get on for a 15-man team, which was unusual, so I was really lucky to be on the team. From that, Coach Randy Hudgins knew I was going to become a doubles specialist because of my height and serve, so luckily, I got to play a little bit of doubles my sophomore year. Obviously last year got canceled and I was pretty bummed about that, but I’m glad to have a meaningful role on this team today.”

Duncan, who captured his first regional doubles title earlier this week with teammate Tobin Yates, had an eventful Thursday that included an AP Biology exam prior to his regional match.