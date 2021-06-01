Western Albemarle boys tennis team tops CHS to reach regional final

For the second match in a row, the Western Albemarle boys tennis team was missing one of its top six players for a regional match.
Coach Randy Hudgins' team didn’t miss a beat as it rolled to a 5-0 victory over Jefferson District rival Charlottesville in the Region 5D semifinals on Tuesday in Crozet.
“It’s all about the mindset,” said sophomore Luke Kielbasa. “Our whole team is just really well-rounded, so we can [afford] to have some guys sit out every once in a while. Our whole team is one of the strongest 1-12 in the district. All of our players are working really hard and no matter who’s playing, we have a really dominating top six. It’s been really good.”
Western Albemarle played without No. 2 player Damien Heller-Chen, who is dealing with some lingering shoulder issues after playing No. 1 singles for the Warriors during last week’s regional quarterfinal match with Monticello.
Kielbasa, who Hudgins calls his “energizer,” moved up to the No. 4 spot in the lineup for the second match in a row and was the first player off the court following an impressive in a 6-1, 6-0 victory over Jay Conklin.
Tobin Yates, the team’s No. 1 singles player, returned to the lineup Tuesday after missing last week’s match because of AP exams. The junior shook off a slow start from the service line to post a 6-0, 6-3 victory over Alex Brandon.
Bryce Duncan was dominant again playing up, posting a 6-0, 6-0 victory over Cole Neal at No. 3 singles. Tanner Segraves looked right at home again at the No. 5 spot in the lineup with a 6-0, 6-0 victory over Logan Strzepek. Charlie Miller dispatched Pieter Halvorson-Taylor 6-2, 6-1 at No. 6 singles to seal the victory for the Warriors.
Gordie Fairborn filled in for Heller-Chen at No. 2 singles and won an hourlong first set 6-0 and led 5-0 in the second set when the match was called. He won the final game to post a 6-0, 6-0 win.
“Everyone just played really well,” Kielbasa said. “I went out there, my serves were going in. It took me a little bit to get warm. My opponent was really good, probably one of the best I’ve played all year, and I think everything clicked with the forehand. It was really good overall.”
Western Albemarle will face Wilson Memorial later this week in the Region 3C championship match in a showdown of unbeaten teams. The Hornets finished the regular season with a better power-point rating, earning them the opportunity to host the regional final.
The match is slated for Thursday afternoon, but could be moved because of rain forecast for later in the week. Regardless of when the match is played, Kielbasa is excited to keep this run going.
“That will be really fun,” Kielbasa said. “This will be my first [chance] after missing last year. I think Western’s had a really good track record with tennis in the past and hopefully it will be really good victory and we’ll get a chance to compete. It should be fun.”