Western Albemarle boys tennis team tops CHS to reach regional final

Bryce Duncan was dominant again playing up, posting a 6-0, 6-0 victory over Cole Neal at No. 3 singles. Tanner Segraves looked right at home again at the No. 5 spot in the lineup with a 6-0, 6-0 victory over Logan Strzepek. Charlie Miller dispatched Pieter Halvorson-Taylor 6-2, 6-1 at No. 6 singles to seal the victory for the Warriors.

Gordie Fairborn filled in for Heller-Chen at No. 2 singles and won an hourlong first set 6-0 and led 5-0 in the second set when the match was called. He won the final game to post a 6-0, 6-0 win.

“Everyone just played really well,” Kielbasa said. “I went out there, my serves were going in. It took me a little bit to get warm. My opponent was really good, probably one of the best I’ve played all year, and I think everything clicked with the forehand. It was really good overall.”

Western Albemarle will face Wilson Memorial later this week in the Region 3C championship match in a showdown of unbeaten teams. The Hornets finished the regular season with a better power-point rating, earning them the opportunity to host the regional final.

The match is slated for Thursday afternoon, but could be moved because of rain forecast for later in the week. Regardless of when the match is played, Kielbasa is excited to keep this run going.

“That will be really fun,” Kielbasa said. “This will be my first [chance] after missing last year. I think Western’s had a really good track record with tennis in the past and hopefully it will be really good victory and we’ll get a chance to compete. It should be fun.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.