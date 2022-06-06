Western Albemarle boys tennis team tops Blacksburg to reach state final

Charlie Miller sat stone-faced on the bench after splitting the first two sets of his singles match against Blacksburg's Larry Wang on Monday.

The Western Albemarle senior, who filled in admirably late last season and had been pressed into duty this season, has become a fixture at the bottom of the Warriors' loaded singles lineup.

In his final home match in Crozet, Miller dug deep to outlast Wang 6-3, 4-6, 6-2, as Western Albemarle defeated Blacksburg 5-0 in the VHSL Class 4 state semifinals to secure the Warriors' fifth straight state championship match berth.

“I had a valley in the second set, but I was able to rally, which is very fun to do,” Miller said. “I think my opponent got a little tired. Tennis is a tough sport because you’re focusing on your own match. You can’t watch your teammates, so I’m glad my teammates were able to pull through.”

Monday’s match was a rematch of last week’s Region 4D championship match. The Warriors won that match 5-0, but were not taking anything for granted as they met the Bruins again.

Freshman Brader Eby was the first off the court for the Warriors after he defeated Cody Miller 6-0, 6-1 at No. 3 singles. Another Western Albemarle newcomer, freshman Wade Sturman, made his presence felt as he edged Alex Rodriguez-Fernandez 6-3, 6-2 at No. 4 singles.

The Warriors' dominance continued as Tanner Segraves held off a late charge from Yash Gollapudi at No. 5 singles to win 6-0, 7-5.

Luke Kielbasa, who has reveled in the No. 2 spot for the Warriors, edged Jayce Deck 6-3, 6-3 to bring Western Albemarle within a point of clinching the match.

Miller then clinched the victory at No. 6 singles, which sent his teammates storming onto the court to celebrate knocking off the reigning 2021 Class 4 state champions.

“We did a great job then,” Kielbasa said. “We had a lot of solid guys, making a lot of solid wins in singles. They put in great efforts. Every single match went as far as it could go. They checked in today and they did their best. Every match was a massive grind and everyone was doing really well.”

Tobin Yates, Western Albemarle's No. 1 singles player, won the first set against Samuel Xiang 11-9 in a tiebreaker and won four straight games in the fourth set to take a 5-4 lead when the match was called.

Western Albemarle advances to Thursday’s VHSL Class 4 state championship match where they will play either Hanover or Eastern View for the title. The match is slated for 9 a.m. at Huntington Park in Newport News.

