Western Albemarle boys tennis team tops Albemarle to take sole possession of first place in district

In June of 2019, Damien Heller-Chen recorded the final point in the Western Albemarle’s boys tennis team's run to a VHSL Class 3 state championship.

A little less than two years later, the junior standout and his teammates are in pursuit of another title.

Heller-Chen and the Warriors earned a 9-0 victory over Albemarle on Monday to remain unbeaten and move into sole possession of first place in the Jefferson District.

Heller-Chen, who played in the No. 5 singles slot as a freshman, secured the Warriors' 2019 state championship with a match-clinching victory. Nearly two years later, that victory is still fresh in his memory.

“That gave me a lot of motivation,” Heller-Chen said. “It always feels good to win, specifically being a freshman and winning that, it gives a lot of motivation to everybody. Feels really good to be back on the court with the boys. Everybody’s happy and excited to be back on the court.”

The memory of that win served Heller-Chen well Monday as he beat Albemarle's Riley Hong 10-2 at No. 2 singles.