Western Albemarle boys tennis team tops Albemarle to take sole possession of first place in district

In June of 2019, Damien Heller-Chen recorded the final point in the Western Albemarle’s boys tennis team's run to a VHSL Class 3 state championship.
A little less than two years later, the junior standout and his teammates are in pursuit of another title.
Heller-Chen and the Warriors earned a 9-0 victory over Albemarle on Monday to remain unbeaten and move into sole possession of first place in the Jefferson District.
Heller-Chen, who played in the No. 5 singles slot as a freshman, secured the Warriors' 2019 state championship with a match-clinching victory. Nearly two years later, that victory is still fresh in his memory.
“That gave me a lot of motivation,” Heller-Chen said. “It always feels good to win, specifically being a freshman and winning that, it gives a lot of motivation to everybody. Feels really good to be back on the court with the boys. Everybody’s happy and excited to be back on the court.”
The memory of that win served Heller-Chen well Monday as he beat Albemarle's Riley Hong 10-2 at No. 2 singles.
“The first serve worked really well today,” Heller-Chen said. “I was just able to get that to his backhand a lot and [get] a lot of free points off that. Also, my volleys were pretty good.”
Senior Bryce Duncan and junior Tobin Yates, who were members of the Warriors' 2019 state title team, also posted big wins on Monday.
Duncan blanked George Vavrik 10-0 at No. 4 singles behind some great work from the baseline. Yates, who played No. 3 singles at the end of the 2019 season, has assumed the role of No. 1 this season and has looked the part of the top player in the singles lineup. The junior used a solid serve-and-volley game to outlast Walter Cook 10-4 on the top line.
Three newcomers also continue to make a name for themselves in the Warriors' lineup. Luke Kielbasa was the first player of the court for Western Albemarle (6-0) as he defeated Nathan Santiago 10-0 at No. 5 singles.
Freshman Gordie Fairborn used a heavy serve and solid groundstrokes to cruise to a 10-1 victory over Josh Player at No. 3 singles. Tanner Segraves, a fellow ninth-grader, defeated Connor O’Grady 10-1 at No. 6 singles to give the Warriors a sweep of singles.
In doubles action, Yates and Duncan defeated Cook and Hong 10-0 on the top line for the Warriors. Fairborn and Heller-Chen outdueled Player and Vavrik 8-2. Charlie Miller and Kielbasa earned an 8-1 victory over Santiago and O’Grady at No. 3 doubles to end the match.