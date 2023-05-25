Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Traditions are a big part of sports and few are as special in Crozet as the Western Albemarle boys tennis team winning regional titles right before Memorial Day weekend.

Coach Randy Hudgins' Warriors added another chapter to that tradition Thursday afternoon with a 5-0 victory over Blacksburg in the Virginia High School League Region 4D championship match.

“We knew Blacksburg was a good team, we played them twice last year and they gave us a huge fight,” Western senior captain Luke Kielbasa said. “Today they came ready, they came prepared. They had some great players, but our guys have been working really hard this season and came out and finished up pretty quick. It felt really good.”

After a successful regular season capped by another Jefferson District title, the Warriors looked primed for another championship run on Thursday.

Western didn’t drop a set and was dominant on all six singles courts during the match.

Brader Eby was the first off the court at No. 2 singles following a 6-0, 6-1 victory over Yash Gollaudi. Eby used a powerful serve and steady ground strokes that allowed him to get to the net and utilize his entire repertoire.

“What made me so effective was my kick serve that my assistant coach Adam [Raines] has been really pounding hard these last few weeks,” Eby said. “After that, I was just coming into the net, the serve and volley, it always works. I really think I can put the match away fast with that and exploit some weak backhands.”

Kielbasa finished right behind Eby as the senior standout blanked Larry Wang 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3 singles. A veteran of postseason matches at Western Albemarle, Kielbasa's experience was on display as he dominated with a strong serve and great footwork from the baseline.

“I came out early and it was probably some of my best tennis I’ve played all season, so I felt pretty happy,” Kielbasa said. “I’m excited to move on and play in states next week.”

Gordon Fairborn, the team’s No.1 singles player, was just as sharp as he defeated Jace Deck 6-1, 6-2 at No. 1 singles to put Western Albemarle up 3-0 in the match.

Newcomer Wade Sturman looked right at home under the postseason pressure in his match at No. 4 singles. After trading games early in the first set, the sophomore won the final four games to take the first set 6-2. The momentum carried over to the second set for Fairborn as he breezed to a 6-0 win over Kyle Klemba to put Western Albemarle on the brink of a regional title.

“That’s probably the best No. 4 I’ve played all year,” Sturman said. “It was tough, but I think playing with guys like [Eby and Kielbasa] at practice every day gets me ready for matches like those.”

The Warriors capped off a terrific day of tennis when George Rader defeated Carson Riegger 6-2, 6-0 at No. 6 singles to secure the victory. Kemper Brown, Western Albemarle’s No. 5 singles player, won his first set 6-3 and was up 1-0 in the second set when Rader’s match finished up.

Western Albemarle advances to the VHSL Class 4 state quarterfinals, where it will face the Region 4C runner-up. The match will be played June 2 in Crozet at a time to be determined.

Kielbasa and his teammates are excited to have one more match on their home court.

“We’re all looking forward to it,” Kielbasa said. “It’s super cool that we get to be here at Western for our final matches and I’m just excited to win one more time with these guys. It’ll be awesome.”​