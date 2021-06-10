Western Albemarle boys tennis team rolls to fourth straight state championship

BLACKSBURG — The Merriam-Webster Dictionary defines the word dominant as "commanding, controlling or prevailing over all others."

The undefeated Western Albemarle boys tennis team epitomized that word this season.

The Warriors capped off a record-setting campaign Thursday with a 5-0 victory over Maggie Walker in the VHSL Class 3 state championship match at the Burrows-Burleson Tennis Center.

The Warriors won in straight sets at the top five singles spots to secure a fourth straight state championship banner for the program and eighth since 2007.

Bryce Duncan, who didn’t get to play on Western's state championship team in 2019, made up for lost time Thursday with the clinching victory at No. 4 singles. The senior used his powerful serve and strong volley game at the net to defeat Carson Wang 6-1, 6-0 to secure the win.

“My match was really tough.” Duncan said. “It was hotter [playing] inside and muggier, and I was dripping [sweat] the entire time and that guy really made me play a lot of balls. Every point was very long and he really made me work. I thought my serve was working in the second set. We had this really long deuce game, which really pushed me to my limit, but I was really glad to get a really good win against a strong team and a good player.”