Western Albemarle boys tennis team rolls to fourth straight state championship

BLACKSBURG — The Merriam-Webster Dictionary defines the word dominant as "commanding, controlling or prevailing over all others."
The undefeated Western Albemarle boys tennis team epitomized that word this season.
The Warriors capped off a record-setting campaign Thursday with a 5-0 victory over Maggie Walker in the VHSL Class 3 state championship match at the Burrows-Burleson Tennis Center.
The Warriors won in straight sets at the top five singles spots to secure a fourth straight state championship banner for the program and eighth since 2007.
Bryce Duncan, who didn’t get to play on Western's state championship team in 2019, made up for lost time Thursday with the clinching victory at No. 4 singles. The senior used his powerful serve and strong volley game at the net to defeat Carson Wang 6-1, 6-0 to secure the win.
“My match was really tough.” Duncan said. “It was hotter [playing] inside and muggier, and I was dripping [sweat] the entire time and that guy really made me play a lot of balls. Every point was very long and he really made me work. I thought my serve was working in the second set. We had this really long deuce game, which really pushed me to my limit, but I was really glad to get a really good win against a strong team and a good player.”
There was plenty of good tennis to go around for Western Albemarle, which saved its best effort for high school tennis’ biggest stage.
Tobin Yates cruised to a 6-0, 6-2 victory over Akshay Pappu at No. 1 singles and was the first player off the court.
Gordie Fairborn defeated Ethan Choe 6-1, 6-1 at No. 3 singles in his state championship debut and looked right at home under the spotlight.
“This was my first trip to the [state] finals, but I do have a good bit of tournament experience, which definitely helped me out here,” Fairborn said. “I don’t think I would’ve played as well as I did today if I didn’t have that experience and the support from all of my teammates. Bryce is a great role model and a great leader to our team. It was a great team effort and overall, we just kind of clutched, and just played well.”
Damien Heller-Chen, who clinched the Warriors' 2019 state title with the deciding point, defeated Alex Percey 6-1, 6-2 at No. 2 singles in a very competitive match for a 3-0 lead.
Luke Kielbasa rolled to a 6-0, 6-1 victory at No. 5 singles to give Western Albemarle a 4-0 lead and set up Duncan’s game-clinching victory.
Tanner Segraves won the first set over Jacob Lee 6-2 and was ahead 4-2 in the second set when the match was called.
The victory capped off a noteworthy season for the Warriors, who didn’t lose a set against any opponent during the regular or postseason for the first time in program history.
Western Albemarle, which will move up to Class 4 next fall, has captured nine state championships as a program.
For Duncan, that’s a lasting legacy he’s proud to be a part of.
“It makes it even better,” Duncan said. “I think we might’ve gotten it last year, but it’s had to know. It’s nice to finally reach that end goal of winning a state championship.”