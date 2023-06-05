For the sixth straight season, the Western Albemarle boys tennis team will play for a state championship.

Coach Randy Hudgins' Warriors punched their ticket to the Virginia High School League Class 4 state championship match with a convincing 5-0 victory over Broad Run on Monday afternoon in Crozet.

In its final home match of the season, Western's top five singles players posted straight-set victories en route to the state semifinal victory.

“This is my last match here, so it’s bittersweet,” Western senior Luke Kielbasa said. “I had a really good time, but I’m sad that I’m going.”

Wade Sturman was the first off the court for Western Albemarle on Monday, using powerful forehands and a great presence at the net to defeat Colin Lowe 6-3, 6-1 on the No. 4 singles court.

Kielbasa had a first-hand look at his teammate's handy work and it was inspirational to him during his 6-1, 6-1 victory over Kunaal Sastry at No. 3 singles.

“It went well,” Kielbasa said. “I think my forehand was pretty good out there and I was able to finish it pretty quick. I got to play next to Wade Sturman, and he was the first one off, and he kind of inspired me to get the job done."

Not to be outdone, Gordon Fairborn, the Region 4D singles champion, showcased his talent on the top line as he cruised to a 6-2, 6-2 win over Neal Pasanuri to give his team a 3-0 lead in the match.

Kemper Brown came through with a big victory at No. 5 singles, defeating Will Husted 6-3, 6-1 to bring the Warriors to the brink of clinching the match.

“I just came out early and won the first few games and kept [playing] strong,” Brown said. “I didn’t think much about the score; I just tried to take him down. He’s a good player, but I used a lot of slice backhands and switched it up a little bit. And it got the job done.”

Shortly thereafter, Brader Eby came through with the deciding point as he closed out a competitive match against Arjun Ramakkishnan with a 6-4, 6-2 victory.

The win secured a sixth straight state championship match appearance for Western Albemarle, who will play Hanover for the Class 4 title on Thursday at 9 a.m. at Huntington Park in Newport News.

Kielbasa and his teammates are appreciative of the opportunity to take the court together one final time.

“I’m lucky I have the chance, one more time with these guys, to play at Newport News and try to get one more win off," he said. "I’m really excited and it’s just going to end awesome, so I’m looking forward to it.”