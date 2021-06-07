Western Albemarle boys tennis team handles Hidden Valley to reach state final

Heller-Chen, who dealt with a shoulder injury last week, looked in fine form during a 6-1, 6-2 victory over Ravi Jayaraman​ at No. 2 singles that gave Western a 3-0 lead. Gordie Fairborn was just as dominant at No. 4 singles, posting a 6-0, 6-1 victory over Zach Facciani to extend the Warriors' lead to 4-0.

That set the table for Yates, who used a great serve-and-volley game to outwork Jacob Nichols 6-1, 6-3 at No. 1 singles to secure the victory and a berth in the state championship match.

“My serve worked well today,” Yates said. “Coming to net off my serve and just finishing points quickly and making sure I didn’t have very long rallies to wear me down. I just kept it short and simple.”

Western Albemarle, which has won the last three VHSL Class 3 state titles, will look for a final one on Thursday before making the jump to Class 4 next season. The Warriors have won eight state titles as a program, including seven since 2007.

The Warriors will play the winner of Tuesday’s other state semifinal played between Richmond’s Maggie Walker and Tabb. The match will be played at Huntington Park in Newport News.

Thursday’s state title match is slated for 9 a.m. Yates said his team will be ready.

“It’s going to mean a lot,” he said. “We’ve all worked really hard on this team and hopefully it will pay off. We just have to get there, win the match and see what happens.”​

