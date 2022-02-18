Western Albemarle boys swimming team wins VHSL Class 4 state championship

RICHMOND — The Western Albemarle boys swimming program dominated the pool at the Class 3 level, winning four straight VHS state championships.

Coach Daniel Bledsoe’s team continued to set the state standard Friday night, cruising to the VHSL Class 4 swimming and diving championship at SwimRVA in Richmond.

The Warriors (409 points) won seven events, setting four Class 4 meet records in the process, as they outdueled Blacksburg (213) and Jefferson Forest (190) to secure the program’s fifth straight state swimming and diving championship.

“This is a very deep and talented team,” Bledsoe said. “We knew we were the favorites coming in, but we had 13 of our 14 guys make the finals and they all had tremendous efforts.”

Thomas Heilman was the star of the show for the Warriors, setting two individual state records and winning another relay crown in his first high school state meet.

The freshman brought the fans in the SwimRVA crowd to their feet when he touched the wall in 19.91 seconds to win the 50-yard freestyle. He had set the previous mark of 20.18 set during the preliminaries. Following a brief break, he added some more hardware to his resume when he won the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 47.71

Thomas Heilman also swam the leadoff leg on the Warriors’ 200-yard medley relay, joining Jack Smith, Jackson Schundler and Sam Johnson to set a new Class 4 mark in 1:32.71. As an encore, Thomas Heilman joined Matthew Heilman, Richard Wang and Anthony Garono to win the 200-yard freestyle relay (1:25.43).

“It was really exciting,” Thomas Heilman said. “I had a lot of great races tonight. The relays were always exciting, as always, it’s always nice to win those. I had a great race with Brendan [Wright] in the 50 free. It’s always great racing him.”

Matthew Heilman and Sam Johnson also collected individual gold for Western Albemarle.

Heilman won gold in the 200 IM in 1:51.45 and was second in the 100-yard breaststroke (56.68). He closed out his high school career in impressive fashion as he teamed with Sam Johnson, Jackson Schundler and Noah Johnson to finish second in the 400-yard freestyle relay (3:13.27).

“200 IM I was really happy with it, I was right on my best time,” Matthew Heilman said. “The 200-free relay was really exciting; I think we broke a state record for Class 4. In the 100 breast, I had a really good race with and the 400-free relay was nice too. It was really memorable for me.”

Sam Johnson (46.05) each captured gold 100-yard freestyle (46.05) and was third in the 50 free (21.05).

Jack Mills placed third in the 100-yard butterfly (50.59) and the 100-yard breaststroke (57.20) for the Warriors. Garono earned bronze in the 100-yard butterfly 1:00.34) and was seventh in the 200-yard freestyle (1:46.15).

Jack Mills placed third in the 200 IM (1:53.41) and Wang was sixth in the 100-yard freestyle (48.44). Travis Hitt was fourth in the 200 IM (1:55.98).

Charles Jackson Schundler finished sixth in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:00.34) and was seventh in the 100-yard breaststroke. Noah Johnson was seventh in the 100-yard backstroke (54.29), while Travis Hitt finished eighth in the 200 IM

Bledsoe said that winning championships never get old, especially with the type of swimmers he has on this team, led by the Heilman brothers.

“Phenomenal swimmers, better people,” Bledsoe said. “I’ve known them for 10 years and they are amazing human beings that go about and treat the sport with the respect that it deserves. They go out and work really hard and they cheer on their teammates, pump up their teammates and they congratulate their opponents.”

Matthew Heilman agreed.

“It was really special, not just for Thomas and myself, but for the rest of the team,” he said. “Just from the start of the year, I think everyone really bought in and it was really exciting.”

For Thomas Heilman, it was a fitting final meet for his brother and the seniors.

“It was really special being here for his last one,” Thomas Heilman said. “I’m glad we were able to send him out with a bang.”

Addison leads Western Albemarle

Julia Addison posted a pair of Top 2 individual events and a pair of spectacular efforts in relays to lead Western Albemarle’s girls team to a fourth-place finish at Friday’s VHSL Class 4 state swimming and diving championships.

The Warriors finished with 215 points, just behind Monacan (316) Jamestown (278) and Blacksburg (235) in the race for the state title.

Addison took home runner-up honors in the 200 IM (2:06.85) and the 100-yard backstroke (57.12) to lead the Warriors.

“I got second in the 200 IM and I was pretty happy with it, I got a lifetime best,” Addison said. “For 100 back, I was a little disappointed, because I was seeded to win, but I was super happy.”

For Bledsoe, Addison’s performance was pure brilliance.

“She showed truly the heart of a champion,” Bledsoe said. “She got out touched in that 100 backstroke and that could’ve just wrecked her. She came back and anchored that 400-free relay to bring us up to second (in the event). That’s just the type of competitor that she is

In addition, Addison teamed with Grace McCardle, Elke Beaumont and Annabeth Stancil to take home silver in the 400-yard freestyle relay (3:37.59). Earlier in the meet, Addison teamed with Sophia Ma, Ellie Schundler and Gigi Hathaway to finish third in the 200-yard medley relay (1:50.89).

“It was awesome,” Addison said. “We had a lot of people go to regionals and states. We always get behind each other and always make sure they’re getting cheered on, in prelims or finals. It’s very special with all the seniors here. We had a senior relay, which was awesome. It was really fun.”

McCardle finished third in the 100-yard freestyle (52.60) and fourth in the 50-yard freestyle (24.34). Emily Mandell earned runner-up honors in the 1-meter diving competition (280.70 points).

Ellie Schundler was seventh in the 100-yard butterfly (59.66). She also teamed with McCardle, Hathaway and Beaumont to place third in the 200-yard freestyle relay (1:40.27).

For Louisa County, Grace Hobbs finished seventh in the 1-meter diving competition (141.25).

