RICHMOND — The night before every state championship meet, Western Albemarle swimming and diving coach Dan Bledsoe has members of the team read letters of support from the previous year’s seniors as motivation heading into the biggest meet of the season.

In one of the letters, it included a challenge to the boys team as they looked to secure a sixth-straight Virginia High School League state title.

“Six has a nice ring to it, doesn’t it?,” the letter read.

Indeed it does.

Jack Smith, Thomas Heilman and the rest of the Warriors kept the championship tradition alive as Western Albemarle (347) defeated Blacksburg (246) to claim a second straight VHSL Class 4 state title and sixth straight overall state title at SwimRVA.

“Every year, we always worry about leadership because we graduate great kids every year and we wonder who’s going to fill the leadership mantle,” Bledsoe said. “Without fail, these kids step up. We have an amazing group of senior leaders that model the right behavior, in the pool and out of the pool, and it just becomes infectious.”

Bledsoe credited the team’s foundation of family and the athletes’ determination to buy into the culture that has been created within the program.

“We really emphasize a lot, commitment to the team and commitment of our family, of what we are together,” Bledsoe said. “I think that’s why we’ve had the success that we’ve had is each kid is willing to give a little bit extra.”

Two swimmers that led the charge were Smith and Heilman, who captured two individual state titles and combined for another relay crown.

Smith, Heilman, Anthony Garano and Richard Wang set the tone by setting a new Class 4 state meet and school record in the 200-medley relay with a time of 1:32.46, eclipsing last year’s mark of 1:32.74.

Individually, Smith made the most of his final high school meet with a victory in the 200 IM (1:52.52). He followed that up with an outstanding time of 56.67 to win the 100-yard breaststroke.

“This was kind of like four years coming,” Smith said. “Every year, I told myself, my time’s coming. It was really about being patient. Tonight, in that 200 IM, touching first it was like four years of emotion all came down at one point. I was blessed. I was just happy.”

Heilman continued to show why he’s one of the top swimmers in his age group — not only in Virginia, but in the entire country — with two more state championships.

After watching Jefferson Forest’s Brendan Whitfield break his state record in the 50-yard freestyle preliminaries, the Western Albemarle sophomore regained his mark six hours later when he out touched Whitfield at the wall in a time of 19.69 to set another new record.

“In the 50, I honestly wasn’t thinking too much, I just wanted to get my hand to the wall first,” Heilman said. “Brendan’s a great competitor. Second year in a row we’ve been neck and net at the end, so I was happy to get away with that one and win.”

He followed that up by setting a new VHSL state record in the 100-yard butterfly (46.06), less than 30 seconds off the national high school record.

“In the 100 fly, it’s really my favorite event,” Heilman said, “so I’m happy to get it done during that one too.”

Heilman then teamed with Lucas Quatrara, Wang and Anthony Garono to place second in the 200-yard freestyle relay (1:24.59).

“Everyone contributed today,” Heilman said. “We swam great in the prelims and set ourselves up well for the finals and we got it done tonight. That’s all we can ask for. It was a great team effort.”

Freshman Brayden King added his name to the list of state championship swimmers at Western Albemarle as he breezed to a victory in the 500-yard freestyle (4:35.85).

Garono was sixth in the 500-yard freestyle (4:34.15) and seventh in the 100-yard backstroke (53.65) for the Warriors. Jack Hathaway was sixth in the 100-yard breaststroke (59.07).

Sophomore Travis Hitt placed sixth in the 200 IM (1:56.48) and Ben Tungate was seventh in the 500-yard freestyle (4:48.35). Wang finished seventh in both the 200-yard freestyle (1:46.13) and in the 100-yard butterfly (52.32).

Henry Addison, Ryan Kennedy, Jack Burr and Franklin finished eighth in the 400-yard freestyle relay (3:23.31). Franklin also finished fourth for Western Albemarle in the 1-meter diving (229.65).

On the girls’ side, Julie Addison captured a state title in the 100-yard backstroke (55.90) to lead the girls to a runner-up finish. She was also sixth in the 200 IM (2:08.40). After being outtouched at the wall in the event last February, Addison felt some redemption this year.

“It was so special tonight,” Addison said. “Our energy was insane, all the way through the relays and I felt really proud being a part of Western. We just had to get our hand to the wall first and that’s what we did.”

Addison teamed with Sophia Ma, Eliza Osada and Ellie Schundler to finish second in the 200-yard medley relay (1:46.79). She also swam anchor leg on the 400-yard freestyle relay with Grace McCardle, Lily Phillips and Lucille Nicholson (3:36.38) to finish third.

“I was just doing it for my team,” Addison said. “From last year, I just wanted redemption, coming in first. I wasn’t even thinking about my time, I just wanted to win, and I did that.”

Grace McCardle finished fourth in the 200-yard freestyle (1:53.21), and was fifth in the 100-yard freestyle: (53.23). Nicholson placed fifth in the 500-yard freestyle (5:11.91) and finished eighth in the 200 IM (2:09.28).

Grace McCardle, Gigi Hathaway, Ellie Schundler and Lily Phillips were third in the 200-yard freestyle relay (1:39.33). Sophia Ma finished eighth the 100-yard breaststroke. (1:08.57)

In diving, Raina Fitzwater (347.20) finished fourth in the 1-meter diving competition. Emily Mandell (301.40) was fifth

For Bledsoe, he couldn’t be happier for his team.

“You win six in a row, you don’t win it without talent,” Bledsoe said. “Talent makes coaches look really good. Thomas is a ridiculously special talent that as a coach, you hope you get one in your lifetime. People say this all the time, as special as he is in the pool, I’ll tell you, he’s just equally as special outside of the pool having known him for as long as I have and taught him. He really truly is a remarkable young man.”