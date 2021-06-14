Western Albemarle boys soccer team rolls past Monticello in Region 3C quarterfinals

The Western Albemarle boys soccer team imposed its will Monday night during a 5-1 victory over Monticello in the Region 3C quarterfinals in Crozet.
Lachlan Murphy registered a first-half brace and keyed a four-goal outburst as the Warriors opened defense of their 2019 Class 3 state championship with a decisive win.
“We always talk about before the game, coming out and having a strong first five minutes, putting them under pressure and trying to put away some chances and that’s exactly what we did,” Murphy said. “It helped us get a good first step forward in this game.”
Western Albemarle (10-1) scored two goals in the first 10 minutes of the match to set the tone from the opening kickoff.
John Magargee gained possession on the right side and delivered a beautiful cross in front of the six-yard box that Murphy headed past Monticello goalkeeper Jason Armstrong for a 1-0 lead two minutes into the match.
“We try to come out hard,” Murphy said. “It’s all about intensity. We put the work in during practice.”
Five minutes later, the Warriors’ offense continued to press forward and was clinical in the final third. Magargee delivered a perfect through ball inside the goal box to Alexander Keeton, who drilled a shot inside the right post for a 2-0 advantage in the ninth minute.
Murphy struck again with 20 minutes left in the first half when he banged home a rebound attempt for a 3-0 Western lead.
Five minutes later, Jack Vigilante ripped a ball from midfield inside the box to Jamey Wiliamson, who outraced a defender and drilled a shot inside the right post for a commanding 4-0 Western advantage.
Monticello (6-4-1) tried to answer before halftime when Christopher Kelly ripped a shot earmarked for the left post, but Western Albemarle keeper Ryan Marks got his fingertips on the shot and deflected it off the crossbar to keep the clean sheet.
The Mustangs finally got on the scoresheet with 5:17 left when Seth Winchel hit a screamer inside the right post to trim the lead to 4-1.The marker was noteworthy because it was the first goal conceded by the Warriors since allowing a goal against Orange County on May 20.
Western Albemarle regained momentum just before halftime as Murphy went back on the attack with a shot on goal, Armstrong made the initial save, but Casey Williamson was there to bang home the rebound to cap the scoring.
Western Albemarle advances to Wednesday’s regional semifinal game at Charlottesville. The Black Knights handed the Warriors their lone loss of the season. Charlottesville, the reigning VHSL Class 4 state champions, defeated Liberty Christian Academy Monday to set up Wednesday’s semifinal showdown.