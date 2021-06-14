Western Albemarle boys soccer team rolls past Monticello in Region 3C quarterfinals

The Western Albemarle boys soccer team imposed its will Monday night during a 5-1 victory over Monticello in the Region 3C quarterfinals in Crozet.

Lachlan Murphy registered a first-half brace and keyed a four-goal outburst as the Warriors opened defense of their 2019 Class 3 state championship with a decisive win.

“We always talk about before the game, coming out and having a strong first five minutes, putting them under pressure and trying to put away some chances and that’s exactly what we did,” Murphy said. “It helped us get a good first step forward in this game.”

Western Albemarle (10-1) scored two goals in the first 10 minutes of the match to set the tone from the opening kickoff.

John Magargee gained possession on the right side and delivered a beautiful cross in front of the six-yard box that Murphy headed past Monticello goalkeeper Jason Armstrong for a 1-0 lead two minutes into the match.

“We try to come out hard,” Murphy said. “It’s all about intensity. We put the work in during practice.”