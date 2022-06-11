Western Albemarle boys soccer team edges Jefferson Forest in penalty kicks to win VHSL Class 4 state championships

FREDERICKSBURG — Just moments before Friday’s VHSL Class 4 state semifinal match against Smithfield, William Graham practiced a penalty kick and firmly placed it into the upper part of the net for a goal.

On Saturday, the senior midfielder replicated the kick to perfection as he propelled the Western Albemarle boys soccer team to a victory over Jefferson Forest in the sixth round of penalty kicks in the VHSL Class 4 state championship game at Chancellor High School.

The victory was the Warriors' third of the season over the Cavaliers. Western won the regular season game 2-1 in Crozet back in March, then followed that up with a resounding 3-1 victory in the Region 4D championship game last week.

“On the bus on the way here, we talked about how we had already beaten them twice, but we didn’t want that to get in our heads and come out and play weak and soft,” Graham said. “We did kind of start slow, but we picked it up by the second half, but we just couldn’t finish [in regulation].”

Jefferson Forest got off on the right foot Saturday when Walker Stebbings scored on a corner kick midway through the first half. Justin Chiodo played a nice ball into the penalty area and Stebbins rose above several Western Albemarle defenders to head the ball over the outstretched arms of keeper Cullen Webster for a 1-0 lead.

After a couple of near-misses, the Warriors drew even just before halftime with a header of their own. Connor Spano curled a pass into the box and Jamey Williamson got a head on it and tucked it past Jefferson Forest keeper Wilson Hetrick to tie the game at 1-1 at intermission.

In the second half, the Cavaliers regained the lead with 20:44 left on a well-executed give-and-go. Kyle Butcher made a strong right-side run, then made a quick cut back inside and ripped a shot past a sprawling Webster to give Jefferson Forest a 2-1 lead.

Western Albemarle didn’t panic.

Alex Keeton, who scored the game-winner against Smithfield on Friday in sudden-death overtime to give Western a berth in the state finals, again shined in crunch time on Saturday. The junior outworked two Jefferson Forest defenders for the ball, then scored with 15:44 left in regulation to level the game again.

The score remained deadlocked at 2-2 through the remainder of regulation and 20 minutes of overtime sessions, setting up penalty kicks to decide the game and the state championship.

The penalty kick takers were on point through the first two rounds. Jacob Gong and Nolan Hill each scored for Jefferson Forest, while Graham and Keeton scored inside the right post for Western Albemarle to tie the game at 2-2 through two rounds.

The goalkeepers stole the show in the next two rounds with a couple of big stops.

After Butcher’s shot hit the right post and bounced out for Jefferson Forest, Hetrick picked up his teammate with a big two-hand save to his right on Sam Vigilante's penalty kick.

In the fourth round, Webster made a sensational two-handed save to his right on Aidan Arthur's shot to keep Western Albemarle in it. Hetrick countered with a nice save on Grayson Bergert’s chance to keep the game tied at 2-2 in penalty kicks.

Jefferson Forest regained the lead in the fifth round when Ethan Green drilled one right down the middle against a diving Webster to give Jefferson Forest a 3-2 advantage.

With the game on the line, Western's Garrett Kane followed with a goal just inside the left post to send the game to another round of penalty kicks.

That’s when Webster delivered his most important save of the day.

“I was looking forward to it, honestly,” he said. “I wasn’t hoping it would go to [penalties], but I was enjoying myself.”

Facing Gong for the second time in penalty kicks, the junior netminder trusted his instincts. He made the Jefferson Forest shooter commit and reacted with a diving save to his right.

“On the sixth penalty, I just knew I had to save it,” he said. “I believe it was the same way he had gone in the first penalty, so I just got myself there and I was able to get my hand to it.”

Graham then quickly marched to the spot to take the kick for Western Albemarle and channeled his inner Christiano Ronaldo.

After a deep breath, he took seven steps and ripped a shot into the upper 90 for the game winner.

“I was trying to clear my head, not to the point to where it was empty, but to the point where I can get control of myself and not float it over the crossbar,” Graham said. “I had a lot of practice on [Cullen]."

When the ball hit the back of the net, Graham calmly turned to his teammates, made a couple of fist pumps and jumped into Webster’s arms as they celebrated the program’s fifth state boys soccer title and first in Class 4.

The victory was extra special for the team after Western head coach Milo Oakland announced afterwards that this would be his final game as coach.

Webster was happy to send his coach out on top.

“It’s special,” he said. “From the beginning of the season, we knew that this was a team that could win states. We weren’t able to win our district, but after the regular season and playoffs, we were able to win every game.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.