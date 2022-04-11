Western Albemarle boys soccer team earns shutout win over Albemarle

The Western Albemarle boys soccer team entered Monday’s tilt with Albemarle having not conceded a goal in its first three Jefferson District contests

Coach Milo Oakland’s team kept that clean sheet streak in tact with a dominant 3-0 road victory over its cross-town rivals.

“Our coach told us before the game that the team that worked harder would win the game,” Western senior midfielder Sam Vigilante said, “and that was the case today.”

After playing Charlottesville to a scoreless draw right before spring break, Western Albemarle knew it would face another tough task in its first game back from the week-long layoff.

The Warriors (6-0-2, 3-0-1 Jefferson District) dominated on both ends of the field, controlling the pace of play for most of the match.

Defensively, Western limited Albemarle (3-2-1, 3-1-0) to just two shots on goal as the Warriors’ back line did a strong job of neutralizing the Patriots’ forwards up top.

“Coming back from spring break, the touch was a little off and the passing wasn’t as good as it used to be,” Vigilante said. “It’s all about the effort and I think the boys put in a good shift and worked hard.”

Offensively, the Warriors were opportunistic and did a great job of finishing their chances in the final third. Connor Spano recorded a brace in the win, scoring a goal in each half to lead the charge for Western.

The Warriors’ offense got the ball rolling on their first extended possession of the game, scoring off a well-designed back-post scoring run.

Jamey Williamson made a run off the right side, then made a great turn to beat his defender and generate the scoring chance. The sophomore delivered a well-paced ball through the crease and Spano was there to drill home the scoring chance for a 1-0 lead in the sixth minute.

“It was super important to come out strong and get that first goal to put us ahead for the game,” Spano said. “Jamey played in a great ball and I was just there for the finish.”

In the second half, Albemarle had an opportunity to break even when Diego Hernandez-Perez got a step on his defender, but his shot sailed over the crossbar and out of play.

Spano found the back of the net again midway through the second half on a great rebound attempt. Albemarle goalkeeper Micah Skadron made a diving stop to turn aside Williamson’s initial shot, but Spano was there on the left post to bury the second chance for a 2-0 advantage in the 55th minute.

The Warriors put the game away in the 75th minute when Daniel Sanchez headed home a shot past the keeper to secure the 3-0 victory.

Western Albemarle will be back in action next Monday when it takes on Fluvanna County in another key Jefferson District contest.

Albemarle won’t have long to wait to get back on the field. That Patriots take on Charlottesville on Thursday night.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.