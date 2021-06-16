Western Albemarle boys soccer team blanks Charlottesville to reach regional final

In a showdown of reigning state champions, there was little room for error during Wednesday night’s Region 3C boys soccer semifinal between Western Albemarle and Charlottesville at Theodose Stadium.
The Black Knights won the regular season matchup between the two rivals on May 13 to secure the Jefferson District title.
The Warriors returned the favor Wednesday night with a 3-0 victory to advance to the Region 3C championship game.
“I’m sure everyone on our team has been nervous all week,” said Casey Williamson, who was one of three goal scorers on the night for Western Albemarle. “It’s just great because we’re still the defending state champions and we want to do it again, so it feels awesome."
After a scoreless and physical first half, Western Albemarle (11-1) scored three goals in the final 25 minutes to secure another regional final appearance.
William Graham got the breakthrough marker in the 57th minute during a nifty collaboration with teammate Lachlan Murphy inside the penalty area. Murphy looked primed to take the shot, but the senior slipped ball to Graham in space and he tucked a shot into the goal for a 1-0 lead.
“I had a few shots in the first half,” Graham said. “I had another one, but I didn’t get the chance, so I passed to Lachlan and ran through and got it again and scored.”
Charlottesville (9-1-2) tried to answer two minutes later when Malcolm Brickhouse, a Virginia signee, found an opening and blasted a shot on goal, but Western Albemarle goalkeeper Ryan Marks made a terrific point-bank save.
On the ensuing corner, the Black Knights had another chance, but Nassir Lindsay’s bicycle kick sailed over the crossbar and out of play.
Charlottesville continued to press up over the final 20 minutes, but Western Albemarle’s back line was able to neutralize the attack and create effective counter attacks.
In the 75th minute, Murphy got behind the Charlottesville defense and ripped a shot from 15 yards out into the right corner of the goal for a 2-0 advantage.
With a minute left, Murphy slipped a pass to Williamson for another goal to put an exclamation point on the victory.
Western Albemarle will travel to play Spotswood on Friday in the Region 3C championship game at Rockingham Park. Game time is set for 7 p.m.