Western Albemarle boys soccer team blanks Charlottesville to reach regional final

In a showdown of reigning state champions, there was little room for error during Wednesday night’s Region 3C boys soccer semifinal between Western Albemarle and Charlottesville at Theodose Stadium.

The Black Knights won the regular season matchup between the two rivals on May 13 to secure the Jefferson District title.

The Warriors returned the favor Wednesday night with a 3-0 victory to advance to the Region 3C championship game.

“I’m sure everyone on our team has been nervous all week,” said Casey Williamson, who was one of three goal scorers on the night for Western Albemarle. “It’s just great because we’re still the defending state champions and we want to do it again, so it feels awesome."

After a scoreless and physical first half, Western Albemarle (11-1) scored three goals in the final 25 minutes to secure another regional final appearance.

William Graham got the breakthrough marker in the 57th minute during a nifty collaboration with teammate Lachlan Murphy inside the penalty area. Murphy looked primed to take the shot, but the senior slipped ball to Graham in space and he tucked a shot into the goal for a 1-0 lead.