Western Albemarle boys lacrosse team outlasts Powhatan in Region 4A title game

Austin Payne was a sophomore two years ago when the Western Albemarle boys lacrosse team captured the Region 4A title.
The senior attack was able to hoist the championship trophy again Thursday night as the Warriors earned a 12-5 victory over Powhatan to repeat as regional champions.
Payne scored three goals and Gray Kallen added a natural hat trick in the third quarter as Western Albemarle (9-1) extended its winning streak to seven games.
Only one goal was scored in the first quarter, but there was plenty of action thanks to a spirited effort from the Warriors’ defense. Goalkeeper John Zayas tallied five big saves in the opening stanza and Thomas Kallen put together a couple of crunching hits to keep Powhatan’s offense off balance.
With the Western defense locked in, Payne ripped a big shot from the right wing midway through the period to give his team a 1-0 lead. The senior had another chance just before the buzzer thanks to a stretch pass from Kallen, but Powhatan keeper Conner Jeffs made a big point-blank save to keep his team in the contest.
The Randolph-Macon signee went back to work to start the second with a great run from behind the net for a goal to extend the lead to 2-0 with 10:50 left.
Quinn Reilly added to the lead a few moments later when he kept his balance through contact to get one past the keeper for a 3-0 lead. On the ensuing faceoff, Tyler Spano won the faceoff and went coast-to-coast for a goal and a 4-0 Western advantage.
The lead grew to 5-0 in the first half when Stuart Widener found Payne open on the left-wing for a man-up goal.
“We just came out, hit the gas pedal and tried not to let up the whole game,” Payne said. “The defense kept giving us the ball back and we kept filling up the net for them.”
Powhatan regrouped and responded with a two-goal run to get back in the game. Brandon Palmore scored to get the Indians on the board, then found Henter Blevins for a goal on a great spin move to trim the lead to 5-2.
Payne ended the Powhatan run with his third goal of the opening half to give WAHS a 6-2 lead. Following a Powhatan turnover at midfield, Widener and Payne executed a perfect odd-man rush that resulted in a Widner goal with 47 seconds left in the half to give the Warriors a 7-2 advantage at the break.
In the third, Widener use a great hesitation move to get by his defender and found Reilly for his second goal of the game and an 8-2 lead.
Powhatan didn’t go away quietly and responded with a three-goal run to make it an 8-5 contest midway through the third quarter. Chase Mahaney sparked the spurt with a goal and Connor Walters and Michael Sloan added tallies of their own during a two-minute span to get Powhatan back into the game.
That’s when Gray Kallen took over.
The freshman scored three straight goals, including one that buzzed by the ear of the keeper, to push the lead to 10-5 with 2:44 left.
Western led 11-5 in the fourth before a couple of untimely penalties put the team two men down and gave Powhatan a chance to get back into the game.
The Warriors' defense had other plans.
Spencer Powell, Jacob Fontaine and Grant Karczewski anchored a unit that blocked three shots and didn’t allow the ball to get to the cage to kill the penalty.
Payne said that stop was the turning point in the game.
“I’ve got to give a shout-out to Spencer Powell,” he said. “That kid is an animal taking shots and not letting them get to the goalie. He really saved us two or three goals there toward the end.”
Widener added his second goal of the game with 5:23 left to give Western Albemarle a 12-5 cushion. Sloan tallied his second of the contest less than a minute later, but it was not enough to bring Powhatan back.
Western Albemarle advances to Tuesday’s VHSL Class 4 state semifinals. The Warriors will host either E.C. Glass or Jefferson Forest in Crozet. A spot in the state championship game will be at stake.
“You always want to make it to the big game, the state championship, so to get rolling and get through the regionals and win the regional championship is good,” he said. “It’s going to be a great experience for everyone, including me.”