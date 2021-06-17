Western Albemarle boys lacrosse team outlasts Powhatan in Region 4A title game

The freshman scored three straight goals, including one that buzzed by the ear of the keeper, to push the lead to 10-5 with 2:44 left.

Western led 11-5 in the fourth before a couple of untimely penalties put the team two men down and gave Powhatan a chance to get back into the game.

The Warriors' defense had other plans.

Spencer Powell, Jacob Fontaine and Grant Karczewski anchored a unit that blocked three shots and didn’t allow the ball to get to the cage to kill the penalty.

Payne said that stop was the turning point in the game.

“I’ve got to give a shout-out to Spencer Powell,” he said. “That kid is an animal taking shots and not letting them get to the goalie. He really saved us two or three goals there toward the end.”

Widener added his second goal of the game with 5:23 left to give Western Albemarle a 12-5 cushion. Sloan tallied his second of the contest less than a minute later, but it was not enough to bring Powhatan back.

Western Albemarle advances to Tuesday’s VHSL Class 4 state semifinals. The Warriors will host either E.C. Glass or Jefferson Forest in Crozet. A spot in the state championship game will be at stake.

“You always want to make it to the big game, the state championship, so to get rolling and get through the regionals and win the regional championship is good,” he said. “It’s going to be a great experience for everyone, including me.”

