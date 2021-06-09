Western Albemarle boys lacrosse team edges Albemarle to clinch district title

Widener then found Austin Moore behind the cage and the senior attack scored on a wraparound opportunity to make it a 6-3 game with 9:28 left in the quarter.

After Myers’ second goal of the game closed the gap to 6-4, Widener found Reilly on the right side for his third goal of the contest to make it a 7-4 game. Albemarle responded with a goal in the final seven seconds of the quarter from Tighe to trim the lead to 7-5.

Reilly opened the fourth with a goal from an impossible angle with 9:10 left to stretch the lead back to three goals. Myers then found Jacob King in front of the goal for a nifty goal to pull the Patriots within 8-6 with 5:44 left.

Albemarle continued to build momentum as defender Max Wooten pushed forward and bounced one past the keeper to make it a one-goal game, 8-7 with 4:43 left.

On the ensuing faceoff, Tyler Spano gained possession for Western Albemarle and raced straight to goal and scored to reinstate the two-goal lead less than 10 seconds later.

With under two minutes left, Albemarle’s offense made one final push as Stroud scored his second goal of the game with 1:33 left to close the gap to 9-8.