Western Albemarle boys lacrosse team bounces back with win over CHS

Western Albemarle boys lacrosse coach Mario Washington was disappointed with his team’s offensive production a 14-6 loss to Albemarle earlier this week.

Austin Payne made sure his coach didn’t have the same disappointment Friday night.

The senior attack had four goals and assisted on four others as Western Albemarle remained in the hunt for the Jefferson District title with a 17-4 victory over Charlottesville at Theodose Stadium.

“This was a big boost for us,” Payne said. “It was a big loss against Albemarle. You never like to lose against them, so to come out here and win this game was a very big confidence boost for us.”

The Warriors scored the first eight goals of the game, including three in the first two minutes, to set the tone for the game early in the match.

Payne was the catalyst, scoring a pair of goals, including the second off a nice feed from Gray Kallen from behind the cage for a 3-0 Western lead with 9:29 left.

Western Albemarle (3-1) was anything but a one-person show, however, as seven different players scored in the contest.