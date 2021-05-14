Western Albemarle boys lacrosse team bounces back with win over CHS

Western Albemarle boys lacrosse coach Mario Washington was disappointed with his team’s offensive production a 14-6 loss to Albemarle earlier this week.
Austin Payne made sure his coach didn’t have the same disappointment Friday night.
The senior attack had four goals and assisted on four others as Western Albemarle remained in the hunt for the Jefferson District title with a 17-4 victory over Charlottesville at Theodose Stadium.
“This was a big boost for us,” Payne said. “It was a big loss against Albemarle. You never like to lose against them, so to come out here and win this game was a very big confidence boost for us.”
The Warriors scored the first eight goals of the game, including three in the first two minutes, to set the tone for the game early in the match.
Payne was the catalyst, scoring a pair of goals, including the second off a nice feed from Gray Kallen from behind the cage for a 3-0 Western lead with 9:29 left.
Western Albemarle (3-1) was anything but a one-person show, however, as seven different players scored in the contest.
Tyler Spano found the back of the net four times for the Warriors, including a pair of unassisted goals off of faceoff wins. Stuart Widener had a hat trick and added a pair of assists in the win.
“We’ve got a lot of young guys out here that we’re trying to get going and get the offense running for a long run,” Payne said. “We just put the ball in the back of the net a lot today. It was awesome.”
Thomas Kallen chipped in with a pair of goals, including a big blast in the fourth quarter with his team down a man. Quinn Reilly registered two goals, while Will Ferguson and Kallen also scored in the victory.
In goal, John Zayas has two saves in three quarters of work. Backup keeper Ben Stevens recorded a pair of fourth quarter saves for the Warriors.
Grady Gilmore scored a pair of goals to lead Charlottesville (1-4), which has now lost three games in a row. Tomas Russo and Preston Burton also got on the scoresheet for the Black Knights. Rowan Fountain had an assist.
In goal, James Tanner posted five saves for Charlottesville.
Payne believes that Friday’s win over the Black Knights will serve as a building block for the Warriors heading into the final weeks of the regular season.
“No one likes losing,” Payne said. “So, to come out here and put up numbers against a team like Charlottesville was a good feeling.”