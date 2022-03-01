Western Albemarle boys finish second in Class 4 indoor track and field meet

Several Central Virginia athletes are coming home as state champions after blue ribbon performances in the VHSL state indoor track and field championships.

In Class 4, the Western Albemarle boys brought home one individual state title and one relay crown en route to a second-place team finish.

Henry Sullivan had a big day for the Warriors, winning the state championship in the 55-meter hurdles (7.62) while earning a fifth-place finish in the pole vault (12-00.00). The Warriors' 4X400 relay team won the state title, finishing in 3:28.26 to edge out second-place Warhill (3:31.05) by nearly three seconds. Western also finished fourth in the boys 4X800 relay (8:00.27).

Jonathan Kumer finished second in the 1,000 in 2:29.70, trailing only state champion Ethan Coleman of Hanover, who finished in 2:27.25. His Western teammate Owen Shifflett captured a third-place finish in the 3,200, completing the race in 9:20.07, while Jack Intihar was sixth in the 300 (35.93).

Three Central Virginia pole vaulters placed in the top eight, led by a third-place finish from Louisa's Tyler Torbush (12-06.00), Sullivan was fifth, while his Warrior teammate Charlie Strobach was eighth (11-00.00). Louisa's Nicholas Emmert ran to a third-place finish in the 1,600 in 4:16.23.

On the girls' side, Western Albemarle finished fourth as a team in the Class 4 competition.

The Warriors had three top-five finishers in the girls 1,000, led by a second-place effort from Hailey Hodson (3:03.52). Sadie Adams was third (3:04.55), while Jenna Stutzman was fifth (3:06.67). Adams also earned a third-place finish in the 1,600 (4:59.68).

Jordan Stone captured a sixth-place finish in the 500, completing the race in 1:20.03, while Raina Fitzwater (10-06.00) and Cierra Halloran (10-06.00) both earned top-five finishes in the pole vault for the Warriors.

Western rolled to the girls 4X800 relay title, finishing in 9:32.90, nearly five seconds ahead of second-place Jamestown (9:37.11). The Warriors also finished third in the girls 4X400 relay (4:07.17).

Orange County's Arianna Colson finished fifth in the high jump (5-00.0), while Western's Caroline Hill was eighth (4-10.00).

Louisa County fared well in the field events. Dezmajia Carter took third in the triple jump (36.07.00), while her Lions teammate, Taylor Waddy, placed seventh in the shot put with a throw of 32-04.50.

In Class 5, the Albemarle girls 4X800 relay team captured the state championship in 9:45.00 to lead the Patriots to a fifth-place team finish.

Madelyn Gypson earned two top-eight finishes for Albemarle, placing second in the 1,600 (5:14.95) and seventh in the 3,200 (11:53.18). Jenna Coleman also had a pair of top-eight finishes, placing seventh in the 1,600 (5:25.86) and eighth in the 3,200 (11:53.80).

Caroline Hughlett brought home fifth-place finishes in the 1,000 (3:08.04) and 1,600 (5:23.96), while Grace Gillenwater and Zada Hall both cleared 11-00.00 in the pole vault to earn top six finishes for Albemarle.

In Class 3, the Charlottesville girls earned a top-10 finish, placing eighth. Jaelyn Lynch had a solid day for the Black Knights, finishing second in the 55 hurdles (8.89) and fourth in the triple jump 35-01.00. Charlottesville's 4X400 relay team placed fourth in 4:17.79.

Fluvanna County had several strong performances, led by Shea Hart, who won the state championship in the 55 hurdles in 8.64. Charlottesville's Evelyn Brantley (9.06) was third.

Aidan Girard ran to a second-place finish in the 500 (1:06.89), while the Flucos' girls 4X800 relay team finished fourth in 10:16.26.

Monticello's Bazil Mathes was strong in the distance events, finishing third in the 3,200 in 9:48.70 and fifth in the 1,600 in 4:32.29. Charlottesville's Eli Cook was seventh in the 1,600 in 4:36.64.

The Charlottesville boys 4X800 relay team finished sixth in 8:33.12, while the Fluvanna boys 4X400 relay team placed seventh in 3:38.59.