Western Albemarle boys cross country team wins VHSL Class 4 state championship

“I like a cross country course that has hills,” Bain said. “So, that’s nice.”

Saturday’s state championship is the Warriors' eighth under Bain, which moves Western Albemarle into a tie for second place all time with John Handley and just one behind Blacksburg (9) for the all-time lead in the state.

Bain credited his young team for putting in the work all season to prepare for this championship moment.

“They just do it every day,” he said. “They do what needs to be done. They believe in each other. Today, they just ran awesome. I really thought we could win, but I didn’t think we’d win by that much, so that was really sweet.”

Shifflett said winning two state championships in two different classifications in a calendar year is something the team takes a lot of pride in.

“We’ve worked so hard,” he said. “We lost so many kids last year and in 2019, that have gone off to college and run, so we have a young team. Then moving up from Class 3 to Class 4, that’s definitely a huge challenge and we just wanted to put it in front of us and try to earn two championships in one year, which is pretty crazy.”

