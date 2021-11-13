Western Albemarle boys cross country team wins VHSL Class 4 state championship

THE PLAINS — The Western Albemarle boys cross country program has been a dominating force in the state of Virginia for the past five years, capturing four straight VHSL Class 3 championships.
In its first season as a Class 4 program, the Warriors continued that dominance on Saturday as they hoisted another state championship trophy at Great Meadow.
Just a few months removed from winning the VHSL Class 3 state championship in the spring during the COVID-altered 2020-21 cross country season, the Warriors brought home another title as the season returned to its traditional place in the fall.
“We have never won two cross country championships in one year,” Western Albemarle coach Lindy Bain said. “And we’ve never won, starting with Class 3 and then going to Class 4, so that’s pretty sweet.”
Last April, Western Albemarle's Owen Shifflett won the VHSL Class 3 individual state championship at the relatively flat course at Glen Hill Park in Salem. The junior followed up that performance with a seventh-place finish in the Class 4 race on Saturday at the historic Great Meadow Course.
“My sophomore year, there weren’t many people to race with and I was just kind of racing by myself,” Shifflett said. “This year, there were guys in front of me that were the best guys in the state and also the East Coast, so just chasing after the top runners in the state and trying to catch them was just a really good feeling.”
Shifflett finished Saturday’s meet in a time of 16:01.01, just behind Louisa County’s Nicholas Emmert (16:00.00), to garner all-state honors for the second straight season.
“This was just an awesome place to race here, but I’ve heard of past Western runners that said they had a fun time here and really enjoyed it,” Shifflett said. “It was definitely a hard race. It was awesome and pretty out here. The course really put it at us and we took it.”
Western Albemarle had four runners finish in the Top 22 to finish with 77 points and extend the program’s streak of state championships to five.
Grafton (96) was second, followed by Loudoun Valley (120), Patrick Henry-Ashland (136), Hanover (145), John Handley (151), Jefferson Forest (153), Blacksburg (154), James Wood (178), Atlee (186), Jamestown (212) and Warhill (320).
Jade Mawn garnered all-state honors for the Warriors with a 12th-place finish in a time of 16:05.00. Henry Kimbrough (16:29) and Jonathan Kumer (16:29) crossed the finish line simultaneously to finish 21st overall.
Nate Sullivan (16:47) was 28th, followed by Jeb Blackman (17:47) and Jake Greenstein (18:23).
This wasn’t the first time that Western Albemarle has found success on the hilly course at Great Meadow. In 2018, the Warriors claimed the top four spots en route to the runaway victory.
“I like a cross country course that has hills,” Bain said. “So, that’s nice.”
Saturday’s state championship is the Warriors' eighth under Bain, which moves Western Albemarle into a tie for second place all time with John Handley and just one behind Blacksburg (9) for the all-time lead in the state.
Bain credited his young team for putting in the work all season to prepare for this championship moment.
“They just do it every day,” he said. “They do what needs to be done. They believe in each other. Today, they just ran awesome. I really thought we could win, but I didn’t think we’d win by that much, so that was really sweet.”
Shifflett said winning two state championships in two different classifications in a calendar year is something the team takes a lot of pride in.
“We’ve worked so hard,” he said. “We lost so many kids last year and in 2019, that have gone off to college and run, so we have a young team. Then moving up from Class 3 to Class 4, that’s definitely a huge challenge and we just wanted to put it in front of us and try to earn two championships in one year, which is pretty crazy.”