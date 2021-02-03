 Skip to main content
Western Albemarle boys basketball team's season cut short by COVID-19
BOYS BASKETBALL

Western Albemarle boys basketball team's season cut short by COVID-19

210116-cdp-sports-western-boys335.JPG

Western Albemarle guard Andrew Shifflett, right, shoots next to Fluvanna's Xavvier Copeland during a game at Western Albemarle High School.

 ANDREW SHURTLEFF, THE DAILY PROGRESS

The Western Albemarle boys basketball team’s season 2019-20 season ended with a loss to Lakeland in the VHSL Class 3 state semifinals.

The Warriors will not have an opportunity to make another deep postseason run this year.

Members of the Western Albemarle program have been placed in quarantine following a positive COVID-19 test. With one week left in the regular season and the postseason set to begin next week, the two-week quarantine ends the team's season.

"Fourteen players, one coach and one manager of the varsity boys basketball team are in quarantine for 14 days, per public health guidance following a positive COVID test result," Western Albemarle athletic Director Steve Heon said in a release. "Team members were identified as close contacts of the person who tested positive. Due to the Region 3C basketball tournament beginning Monday, Feb. 8, the team’s season has concluded."

After losing its season opener to Fluvanna County, Western Albemarle seemed poised for a return trip to the postseason. The Warriors had won six-straight games heading into Friday’s season finale against Jefferson District-leading Charlottesville.

That game would have determined seeding for the Region 3C tournament next week. This season, only two teams from the Jefferson District earn automatic berths into the regional playoffs. Fluvanna County (8-3, 6-3) was likely to earn one of the regional wild-card berths, but will now pick up an automatic berth. The Region 3C playoffs are set to start Monday.

Western isn’t the first program in Central Virginia to have COVID-19 issues interrupt its season. Louisa County’s boys basketball team played three games before the team was placed in quarantine due to contact tracing. The Lions missed several weeks of games before finally returning to action Jan. 29 against Spotsylvania.

Andrew Shifflett, Western Albemarle's lone senior boys basketball player, admits it has been a tough week for the team.

“The news that we had to be shut down definitely came as a shock,” Shifflett said. “It was very disappointing for our entire team. We believed that we had the tools necessary to make a deep run into the playoffs.”

Shifflett admitted the abrupt end of the season has been tough personally.

“As a senior, I still haven’t totally wrapped my head around the concept that I played my last game at Western and it has been very difficult to think about,” Shifflett said. “Although this wasn’t the senior season I expected to have, I still made countless memories with my teammates and coaches. I already told a lot of the younger guys for next year to really appreciate every game you play and to buy into the concepts that our coaches preach.”

Regardless of how the season ended, Shifflett will always have great memories of playing high school basketball at Western Albemarle.

“The past four years have been a wild ride and I wouldn’t have traded it for anything,” Shifflett said. “I’m truly thankful for the coaches and teammates I have had.”

