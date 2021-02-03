Western Albemarle boys basketball team's season cut short by COVID-19

Western isn’t the first program in Central Virginia to have COVID-19 issues interrupt its season. Louisa County’s boys basketball team played three games before the team was placed in quarantine due to contact tracing. The Lions missed several weeks of games before finally returning to action Jan. 29 against Spotsylvania.

Andrew Shifflett, Western Albemarle's lone senior boys basketball player, admits it has been a tough week for the team.

“The news that we had to be shut down definitely came as a shock,” Shifflett said. “It was very disappointing for our entire team. We believed that we had the tools necessary to make a deep run into the playoffs.”

Shifflett admitted the abrupt end of the season has been tough personally.

“As a senior, I still haven’t totally wrapped my head around the concept that I played my last game at Western and it has been very difficult to think about,” Shifflett said. “Although this wasn’t the senior season I expected to have, I still made countless memories with my teammates and coaches. I already told a lot of the younger guys for next year to really appreciate every game you play and to buy into the concepts that our coaches preach.”