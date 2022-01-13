Western Albemarle boys basketball team rolls to road win over Goochland

GOOCHLAND — There was plenty of uncertainty surrounding the point guard position heading into this season for the Western Albemarle boys basketball team.

A month into the season, the preseason concern seems to be null and void. The Warriors have solidified the position with a number of quality guards.

Isaac Sumpter had handled the role for most of the first month of the season before leaving Thursday’s 68-26 road victory over Goochland early in the second quarter.

The senior scored 10 points in the first 10 minutes before exiting the game with a lower-body injury and didn’t return. The Warriors didn’t miss a beat in his absence as Brandon Thomas, Alex Keeton, Wes Gobble, Luca Tesoriere and Alex Holtzwarth picked up the slack to lead Western Albemarle (10-1, 4-0 Jefferson District) to another district win.

“It means a lot,” Thomas said. “We have a lot of momentum heading into Monticello [Friday] and Albemarle [next week]. We’ve got to stay up there because Albemarle’s right on our heels so we’ve got to continue to get better every day.”

The first quarter was all Warriors as Tesoriere scored on his first three shots to give his team a commanding 13-3 lead midway through the quarter.

Western Albemarle’s reserves extended the margin further as Holtzwarth tallied four points off the bench over the final four minutes of the first quarter to stretch the lead to 22-8 after one.

Goochland (3-6, 0-4) tried to answer early in the second as Gabe Liptak sank a jumper and Darius Carroll followed with a layup in transition to slice the lead to 25-12 with 6:50 left in the half.

Less than a minute later, Thomas intercepted a pass and converted it into a three-point play to regain the momentum for the Warriors. On the play, Sumpter went down with an injury and had to be carried off by two of his teammates.

The Warriors didn't panic and worked collectively worked to pick up their teammate. Coach Darren Maynard’s team forced 11 steals and drew three charges in the game to keep the Bulldogs out of sync. James Meenan and Tesoriere added back-to-back layups to give Western Albemarle a commanding 35-15 lead at intermission.

“It was just next man up,” Thomas said. “Isaac’s a great player for us, he does all the little things. I just tried to go in there and model my game after his.”

The second half was more of the same as the Warriors continued to impose their will with their team depth to win going away. Wes Gobble, Holtzwarth and Tesoriere all knocked down 3-pointers in the third quarter as Western Albemarle led 48-19 after three quarters.

Gobble tacked on eight more points in the fourth quarter and Lucas Farmer chipped in four more to highlight the blowout victory.

Tesoriere and Gobble finished with 11 points apiece off the bench for Western Albemarle, which had three players score in double figures. Holtzwarth added seven points in his traditional sixth-man role as 11 of the 12 Western players in uniform scored.

Liptak tallied six points to lead Goochland. Carroll, Jamason Pryor, Omarion Quarles finished with four points apiece in the loss.

With last week’s snow storm canceling several games, the Warriors and many other teams in the Jefferson District will be forced to play multiple games per week heading down the stretch of the regular season.

Thomas expects his team to be prepared for the challenge ahead.

“It just gives us a lot of momentum and confidence and we just need to continue to do what we’ve been doing,” he said.

