Western Albemarle boys basketball team rallies past Charlottesville

Winning games in the Jefferson District is a tough task for any team, with games typically being decided in the final quarter.

Doing so without playing your best game is even more telling, but that’s what Western Albemarle did Friday night during its 56-49 victory over Charlottesville in Crozet.

Elliott Kessler scored 12 points, grabbed eight rebounds and added five blocked shots as the Warriors swept the season series with the Black Knights.

“We performed great,” said Aidam Sims. “Coach had us practicing all week. We knew they were going to give us their best shot and we came prepared and we were ready. We started off a little slow but in the second half, we came back and finished the job.

After CHS suffered a 30-plus point loss to Western earlier in the season, Black Knights Coach Mitchell Minor expected a better effort from his team Friday and it showed on the court early on.

With Charlottesville trailing 10-5 five minutes into the contest, Aidan Yates canned a pair of 3-pointers during a 10-5 Black Knights run to close the quarter that leveled the game at 15-15 after eight minutes.

Western Albemarle Coach Darren Maynard turned to his team for a spark in the second quarter and Sims delivered. The junior opened the quarter with seven points, including a tough finish over a defender that gave the Warriors their biggest lead, 27-18 with 3:50 left in the first half.

“That’s my job, to energize the team,” Sims said. “Help on defense as much as I can and try to get some shots in, and provide as much as I can off the bench. Playing around these guys [Kessler and Josh Sime] it makes things easier. They are the big men and they feed us the ball.”

Following a timeout, CHS answered with a 14-2 run to take a 32-29 lead at intermission. Yates was once again the catalyst for the Black Knights during the spurt, scoring five points, including a trey at the halftime buzzer.

The CHS surge continued into the third as the Black Knights added to their lead. Yates drained another trey and Luka Matic added a bucket inside to give his team a 38-31 lead with 5:14 left in the stanza.

Western Albemarle (13-2, 7-1 Jefferson District) responded with its reserves. Lewey Childers made a big 3-pointer and Charlie Seaborn scored on a nice pump fake on the block to pull his team to within three, 40-37.

Charlottesville (9-8, 6-4) regained momentum at the end of the quarter when Angus Munro stole the ball near midcourt and took it to the basket for an easy layup just before the third-quarter buzzer to stretch the lead to 42-37 with eight minutes to play.

Maynard’s Warriors clamped down defensively in the fourth quarter.

Kessler had two blocks early in the fourth quarter to prevent CHS buckets inside, Josh Sime added four free throws and Wes Gobble turned a Kessler block into a pull-up jumper to give the Warriors a 46-42 lead with 5:05 left.

Then, with the game tied at 46, Kessler made a big shot through contact to give his team the lead. Following a Charlottesville miss, Western Albemarle pushed the ball up the floor and Alex Keeton flipped the ball to Kessler for a baseline finish at the rim and a three-point play to give the Warriors a 52-46 lead with 2:27 left.

“Going into the fourth, we knew we were down five and we knew we needed to make something happen,” Kessler said. “I missed a couple of easy ones in the first quarter and I had to make it up in the fourth, so I just tried to get inside and make my shots, and if not, at least get a foul on them.”

Keyshawn Hill paced Charlottesville with 19 points. Yates finished with 18 points and Matic added 11 inside.

For Western Albemarle, Gobble tallied 10 points to give his team two players in double figures. Sims and Sime finished with nine points apiece.

For the Warriors, Friday night’s game was a must-win contest in their eyes.

“A loss tonight would’ve made it a real challenge to keep the district [title],” Kessler said. “Staying with only one district loss keeps us in the hunt and we’re always going for that district No. 1 seed.”