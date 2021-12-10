Western Albemarle boys basketball team overcomes slow start to top Charlottesville

Jefferson District coaches know you throw out the records when rivals clash on the hardwood, because anything can happen on any given night.

Western Albemarle opened the season with two blowout victories, but needed a late second-half comeback Friday night to secure a 57-47 victory over Charlottesville in the district opener for both schools in Crozet.

Joshua Sime scored 15 points, including eight in the second quarter, to help the Warriors erase a double-digit first quarter deficit and to lead his team to the come-from-behind victory.

“We came out about as bad as we can play,” Sime said. “It might be the worst quarter that we’ve played since I’ve been at Western. This team has toughness. This team has grit and we knew that that we were going to come back and we weren’t going to lose this game.”

Charlottesville (0-3, 0-1 Jefferson District) took the game to Western Albemarle (3-0, 1-0) early on by driving to the basket and knocking down open treys. Keyshawn Hill and Sebastian Krebs scored four points apiece and Caldwell Broyles drained a trey as the Black Knights took an early 13-1 lead with 2:46 left in the first quarter.