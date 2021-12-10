Western Albemarle boys basketball team overcomes slow start to top Charlottesville

Jefferson District coaches know you throw out the records when rivals clash on the hardwood, because anything can happen on any given night.
Western Albemarle opened the season with two blowout victories, but needed a late second-half comeback Friday night to secure a 57-47 victory over Charlottesville in the district opener for both schools in Crozet.
Joshua Sime scored 15 points, including eight in the second quarter, to help the Warriors erase a double-digit first quarter deficit and to lead his team to the come-from-behind victory.
“We came out about as bad as we can play,” Sime said. “It might be the worst quarter that we’ve played since I’ve been at Western. This team has toughness. This team has grit and we knew that that we were going to come back and we weren’t going to lose this game.”
Charlottesville (0-3, 0-1 Jefferson District) took the game to Western Albemarle (3-0, 1-0) early on by driving to the basket and knocking down open treys. Keyshawn Hill and Sebastian Krebs scored four points apiece and Caldwell Broyles drained a trey as the Black Knights took an early 13-1 lead with 2:46 left in the first quarter.
After committing five turnovers to open the game, the Warriors finally found their legs. Lucas Farmer scored three points off the bench and Andrew Barrese added a late layup to cut the lead to 17-9 after one.
Coach Darren Maynard’s team continued to chip away in the second quarter by pounding the ball inside and getting to the foul line. Sime scored eight points in the stanza, going a perfect 6-for-6 from the line. Western Albemarle went 9-of-13 from the free-throw line in the second quarter to close the gap to 27-26 at intermission.
After a lackluster first half, Sime and his team understood the challenge heading into the final two quarters.
“We all knew we needed energy,” Sime said. “We knew we didn’t play well and that we could play better. We knew this team was better than it showed in the first half, so we just wanted to prove that.”
The energy was definitely evident in the third quarter. Western Albemarle opened the second half on a 9-2 run to take a 35-30 lead. Sime was a catalyst during the run with four points and Lucas Farmer converted a three-point play to give the Warriors their first lead with 3:48 left in the third.
Western's size advantage inside the paint proved to be the difference.
“As a big, I’ve got to be able to get boards,” Sime said. “When we play smaller teams, I’ve got to make sure I’m rebounding, getting blocked shots, getting layups and getting good buckets.”
After a nice up-and-under finish by Hill made it a one-possession game, Wes Gobble knocked down a big 3-pointer from the left wing and Farmer converted a nice reverse layup late to extend the lead to 44-37 after three quarters.
The Warriors put the game away in the fourth, opening the final stanza on an 8-0 run, including four points from Sime, to stretch the lead to 52-39 with 4:33 left and never looked back
Nine different players scored in the win for Western as the team’s depth seemed to take its toll on Charlottesville.
Gobble led the bench charge with nine points and Lucas Farmer added eight more as a reserve. Isaac Sumpter chipped in eight more to pace a balanced attack.
Keyshawn Hill tallied a game-high 24 points, including 14 in the first half, to lead Charlottesville. Caldwell Broyles tallied eight points and Sebastian Krebs finished with six.
Sime admitted that Friday’s win reinforced the need for more complete performances from the Warriors.
“I’m definitely glad we won," he said, "but we definitely need to play better if we want to continue this season.”