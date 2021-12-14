Western Albemarle boys basketball team outlasts Louisa to remain unbeaten

The Western Albemarle-Louisa County boys basketball rivalry has had plenty of epic showdowns over the past few seasons, as both teams always seem to be in contention for the Jefferson District crown.
Isaac Sumpter and the Warriors came out on top in the latest chapter of the rivalry with a strong performance in a 57-47 victory in Crozet.
The senior point guard scored eight of his game-high 13 points in the second half as Western Albemarle (4-0, 2-0 Jefferson District) remained unbeaten in district competition.
“They were really, really good my sophomore year and I thought we had a really good game plan today,” Sumpter said. “They still had a shooter that they had that year, so we were ready, but they shot the ball really, really well and we had to change our game plan a little bit during the game. We had to be a little tighter on their point guard, but everything worked out pretty well.”
Despite the slow start to its season, Louisa County (0-4, 0-1) came out with plenty of confidence in the first half thanks to its 3-point shooting. Evan Straley drained a couple of corner treys and Takai Comfort added another long-distance bucket from the top of the key as the Lions led 11-10 with 1:53 left in the opening stanza.
Western Albemarle responded with a great defensive play later in the quarter when Michael Holzwarth stepped in front of a Louisa pass and finished at the other end with a layup to give the Warriors a 12-11 lead after one.
The Warriors regained the lead midway through the second quarter when Luca Tesoriere found Josh Sime inside for a layup for a 19-17 lead with 4:41 left in the first half. Conner Downey answered with seven points in the quarter for Louisa, including a runner in the lane, to give the Lions a 23-21 lead.
The Warriors closed the quarter with the lead after Sime converted a putback and Lucas Farmer grabbed another offensive board and scored to give his team a 25-23 halftime advantage.
The lead traded hands multiple times in the third quarter as both teams battled hard on both ends of the floor. Sumpter drained a 3-pointer from the right wing with 4:01 left to give the Warriors a 34-31 advantage.
Sumpter credited Coach Darren Maynard's halftime adjustments for the better looks the Warriors got against the Lions’ 1-1-3 zone in the second half.
“They were getting pretty tight on us in that zone, so we started swinging it around a little bit more,” Sumpter said. “That just started opening up more shots and once I saw one go in, the rest seemed to come.”
Louisa County didn’t go quietly.
Comfort converted a nice reverse layup and Straley knocked down a pair of shots from behind the arc, including a 40-footer at the buzzer to tie the game at 41-41 after three quarters.
In the fourth, things were just as tight before Western Albemarle was able to knock down some open looks to create a cushion. Sime buried a baseline jumper and Holzworth added a trey from the wing to give his team a 46-42 lead. On the next possession, Sumpter drained another one from behind the arc to extend the lead to 49-43.
The Lions trimmed the lead to 49-45 with less than three minutes to play, but Ross Hardy went a perfect 4-for-4 from the charity stripe in the final 12.5 seconds to put the game out of reach.
Holzworth led the Warriors' bench with eight points to finish second on the team in scoring. Sime tallied seven points in the paint, while Tesoriere added six more in the victory.
Straley tallied 12 points to lead Louisa County. Comfort also reached double figures with 10 points, while Connor Downey tallied seven points and Qwenton Spellman celebrated his 17th birthday with six points.
Sumpter credited the Warriors’ renewed focus in the second half to the victory.
“I think it was just intensity,” he said. “We came out kind of slow and coach was kind of getting on us about it, so we had to bring up the intensity and that’s what we did at the end.”