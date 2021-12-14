Western Albemarle boys basketball team outlasts Louisa to remain unbeaten

The Western Albemarle-Louisa County boys basketball rivalry has had plenty of epic showdowns over the past few seasons, as both teams always seem to be in contention for the Jefferson District crown.

Isaac Sumpter and the Warriors came out on top in the latest chapter of the rivalry with a strong performance in a 57-47 victory in Crozet.

The senior point guard scored eight of his game-high 13 points in the second half as Western Albemarle (4-0, 2-0 Jefferson District) remained unbeaten in district competition.

“They were really, really good my sophomore year and I thought we had a really good game plan today,” Sumpter said. “They still had a shooter that they had that year, so we were ready, but they shot the ball really, really well and we had to change our game plan a little bit during the game. We had to be a little tighter on their point guard, but everything worked out pretty well.”

Despite the slow start to its season, Louisa County (0-4, 0-1) came out with plenty of confidence in the first half thanks to its 3-point shooting. Evan Straley drained a couple of corner treys and Takai Comfort added another long-distance bucket from the top of the key as the Lions led 11-10 with 1:53 left in the opening stanza.