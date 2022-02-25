Western Albemarle boys basketball team holds off E.C. Glass to win Region 4D championship

Western Albemarle boys basketball coach Darren Maynard often preaches the importance of defense and free throws to his team.

That attention to detail paid dividends Friday night as the Warriors executed flawlessly in the second half to secure a 63-56 victory over E.C. Glass in the Region 4D championship game.

Isaac Sumpter scored a game-high 18 points, including 12 in the second half, to lead Western Albemarle. Alex Keeton poured in 12 points, including a 10-for-11 showing at the free-throw line, and took a game-clinching charge in crunch time to secure the win.

Sumpter, who missed nearly six weeks of the season because of an ankle injury, made five 3-pointers in the win, including three during Western’s second-half comeback.

“I came back last week and I really didn’t shoot the ball really well, so Coach said he thought I was going to have a good shooting night,” Sumpter said. “I made a couple and Alex and Luca [Tesoriere] started looking for me and they just started falling.”

Things did not look good early for Western Albemarle, as E.C. Glass dominated on both ends of the floor in the first quarter. The Hilltoppers forced six turnovers in the first five minutes thanks to their half-court trapping defense, and those steals led to easy buckets in transition on the other end.

Seminole District Player of the Year O’Maundre Harris was the catalyst with eight points, including a pair of 3-pointers, and two steals as the Hilltoppers forced Maynard to burn a timeout with his team trailing 16-5 with 3:21 left in the first quarter.

Maynard’s team settled down after the timeout and showcased the form that led it to a Jefferson District title. Wes Gobble drained a pair of 3-pointers off the bench and Elliott Kessler made his presence known inside with a couple of layups as Western Albemarle closed the quarter on a 11-3 run to trim the lead to 19-16.

E.C. Glass went back to work offensively to start the second quarter as it built a 29-20 lead with 3:32 left in the first half. Eli Wood was the catalyst with three points and Dexter Harris drained corner trey to give the Hilltoppers the advantage.

Western Albemarle (23-1) didn’t back down, however.

Lucas Farmer scored five points and Sumpter knocked down a corner trey to cut the lead to 31-30 with 46 seconds left in the first half. The Hilltoppers regained the momentum just before halftime as Wood forced a steal at midcourt and took it to the hoop for a layup to give his team a 33-30 lead at intermission.

Farmer and Sumpter went back to work to start the third quarter. Sumpter drained another shot from behind the arc and Farmer scored on a well-executed pick-and-roll play to give the Warriors their first lead, 37-36, with 4:24 left in the quarter.

“We didn’t come out the way we wanted to,” Sumpter said. “At halftime, Coach [Maynard] said we really couldn’t have played any worse, so we just needed to come out in the second half and play harder. We were only down three, even though we played really poorly, so I just thought we had to come out and play hard. Shots were falling in the second half and Alex really stepped up and made some big plays and we got the win.”

The Western lead grew to 43-40 before Harris tipped a pass and scored at the other end just before the end of the quarter to make it a one-point game, 43-42, with eight minutes to play.

Sumpter opened the third with a pair of 3-pointers and Joshua Sime added a nice finish at the rim to give Western Albemarle a 53-48 lead with 4:03 left.

Not to be outdone, Wood drained a pair from behind the arc on back-to-back possessions to close the gap to 55-54 with 3:00 left.

Sime then split a double team and scored on a nice drive to give Western Albemarle a 58-54 lead with 1:28 left. Harris countered for the Hilltoppers with a nice score on a dribble drive to make it a one-possession game with a minute to play.

E.C. Glass (21-5) had a chance to tie it with 35 seconds left, but Aidan Treacy’s dribble drive wouldn’t fall. He pulled down the rebound, but the Warriors were able to tie him up and force a jump ball.

Keeton sank two free throws to make it a two-possession game with 32.4 seconds left. On the other end, he picked up a charge on Harris to seal the win.

“I just saw a chance to make a play,” Keeton said. “I just stepped in front of the ball and took the charge. “Just want to put your body on the line and go for the ball whenever you can, keep the man in front of you and we were able to do it.”

Sime , the Jefferson District Player of the Year, tallied 14 points, including nine in the second half, while Farmer and Keeton each finished with 12 points to give the Warriors four players in double figures.

But it was Keeton’s work at the charity stripe that stood out. He was 10-of-11 from the free-throw line, including a perfect 6-for-6 in the second half.

“Free throws were falling in the first half,” he said. “I just stepped up to the line and knocked them down.”

Harris finished with 17 points for E.C. Glass. Wood added 12 points and Treacy added eight more in the loss.

The win, Western’s 16th in a row, gave the Warriors their third regional championship since 2018 and sixth as a program.

Both teams advance to next week’s VHSL state tournament quarterfinals. Western Albemarle hosts Loudoun Valley on March 4 at 7 p.m. E.C. Glass will travel to Loudoun County in their state quarterfinal matchup.

