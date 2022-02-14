Western Albemarle boys basketball team holds off Albemarle to clinch Jefferson District title

It had been six years since the Western Albemarle boys basketball team last celebrated a Jefferson District basketball crown.

That streak came to an end Monday night as the Warriors earned a 55-52 victory over rival Albemarle to finish the regular season unbeaten in district play.

Luca Tesoriere scored seven points, but it was his play on the defensive end in the waning seconds that helped lock up the Warriors’ first district title since 2016.

Western Albemarle (20-1, 14-0 Jefferson District) led 54-52 with 4.2 seconds left, but Albemarle had possession with a sideline inbounds play.

That’s when Tesoriere made the key play.

With the referee nearing a five-count, the ball was inbounded to Albemarle’s Carter Wesson near the time-stripe. Tesoriere made a play on the ball, which forced the Albemarle player to pivot and send the ball to go over the timeline, resulting in a backcourt violation.

“We were just trying to make it hard for them to get the ball in,” Tesoriere said. “Switching screens and we just made it tough for them to get the ball in. They got to four or five seconds [on the officials’ count] and they just threw it up and they got [called for a] backcourt.”

Lucas Farmer added a free throw with 1.2 seconds left to make it a three-point game. Albemarle had another chance to send the game into overtime, but Benjamin Wesson’s half-court heave went wide left as the Warriors celebrated an undefeated district season.

“It feels great,” Tesoriere said “Our eight senior guys have been playing together forever. It just feels good to go undefeated and get the district championship.”

“We know that they know a lot of our stuff,” Tesoriere said. “We were just going for different looks and just whoever got the ball and whoever had a good shot, just take it and look for opportunities for themselves.”

Monday’s regular season finale had all the makings of a heavyweight prize fight. Both teams came out sluggish before eventually raising their levels of play.

Jason Breen scored on a pair of baseline drives and finished at the rim to tie the game at 5-5. Wes Gobble drove to the basket and then found Elliott Kessler all alone for a 9-5 Western Albemarle advantage.

Albemarle countered with some tough finishes inside. TaeVeon Wilson converted a 3-point play to trim the lead to one before Ross Hardy drained a 25-footer at the end of the first to give the Warriors a 12-8 lead.

The Patriots went back to work in the second quarter, ramping up the energy on both ends of the floor. Wesson converted a three-point play to pull Albemarle within 14-13 with 5:12 left in the half.

Not to be outdone, Gobble drained a corner 3-pointer off an inbounds play and Farmer scored on a great free-throw line drive to extend the lead to 19-15 with 3:56 left in the quarter.

With three Albemarle starters in foul trouble in the second quarter, Coach Darren Maynard’s team continued to add to its lead. Andrew Barrese found James Meenan for a 3-point play to make it a 22-15 game with 1:45 left in the first half. After a steal, Gobble delivered a nice touch-pass to Meenan to cap a 3-on-1 break to give the Warriors a 26-17 lead at intermission.

Albemarle (19-2, 12-2) caught its second wind in the third quarter and tried to get back in the game. Wesson scored three straight points and Breen and Christian Humes each buried one from behind the arc to trim the lead to 34-31 with 1:57 left in the quarter.

The Warriors regained momentum at the end of the quarter as Barrese had a tough finish at the rim as time expired to stretch the lead to 38-32.

Albemarle continue to fight.

Humes and Wesson knocked down corner treys and LaMari Parler added another bucket to make it a 42-40 game with 6:12 to play.

After being held off the scoresheet in the first half, Josh Sime made his presence felt in clutch time. The senior forward scored on a finger roll for a layup. Two possessions later, he drove to the basket and finished the And-1 for a 52-45 lead with 2:57 left before Albemarle’s late comeback bid fell just short.

Gobble and Farmer finished with nine points apiece to lead a balanced offensive attack for Western Albemarle. Sime and Tesoriere each added seven points as nine players scored in the victory.

Wesson and Parler tallied 14 points apiece to lead Albemarle. Humes finished with nine points and Breen chipped in eight more.

Both teams move on to regional play as the No. 1 seed in their respective classifications. Western Albemarle will host Jefferson Forest in the first round of the Region 4D tournament. Albemarle will be the top seed in their sub-regional. Both tournaments begin Friday.

