Western Albemarle bounces back from title game loss with win over CHS

One trait of quality teams is their ability to come back from adversity.

The Western Albemarle boys basketball team showcased its ability to bounce back in a big time way Friday night as it cruised to a 71-39 victory over Charlottesville to remain unbeaten in Jefferson District play.

Wes Gobble led three Western players in double figures with 20 points, six rebounds and two assists as the Warriors avenged last week’s loss to rival Albemarle in the Daily Progress Holiday Hoops Classic.

“We had a great practice [Thursday],” Gobble said. “We came off a tough loss in the championship game and we just tried to move past that and look onto our next opponent and I thought we came through big time tonight.”

Friday's tilt was a back-and-forth affair for most of the first quarter before Western Albemarle pulled ahead for good thanks to its guard play.

Aidan Sims drained a trey from the top of the key and Lewey Childers closed the quarter with five straight points, including a teardrop at the buzzer, to give Western Albemarle (9-1 overall, 4-0 district) an 18-12 lead after one.

Childers, who finished with 13 points off the bench, credited his countless youth and AAU games over the years in the Charlottesville gym for his performance.

“I mean, I kind of grew up shooting in these gyms and I always loved the rims,” Childers said. “The shooting felt comfortable and it felt really good to shoot in here again.”

Coach Darren Maynard’s Warriors extended their lead in the second quarter thanks to the play of their front court. Elliott Kessler opened the second with two straight blocks and James Dahl added a big offensive rebound for a bucket to stretch the lead to 27-16 with 4:02 left in the first half.

Charlottesville (5-6, 2-2) countered when Keyshawn Hill converted a fast-break layup and Aidan Yates added four straight points to cut lead to 29-22 before the Warriors connected on three free throws to end the half with a 32-24 advantage.

Western's strong play continued into the second half as the Warriors opened the third quarter on a 11-2 run. Joshua Sime, who sat on the bench for most of the first half with foul trouble, made up for lost time with six early points in the quarter, including a two-handed flush with 4:19 left to build a 43-26 lead.

Point guard Alex Keeton closed the quarter with four points to extend the lead to 49-31 after three quarters of play.

The fourth quarter was more of the same as Western Albemarle made its first five shots, capped by another trey from Gobble to give his team a 60-35 lead and put the game out of reach.

Hill tallied 11 points to lead Charlottesville. Yates finished with eight points and Nasir Sumpter chipped in five more in the loss.

For Gobble, Friday’s victory was total team effort.

“I thought the guards set the tone early,” he said. “Then the bigs started locking in when [Charlottesville] started focusing in on us. Late in the game, we just had a great inside-out mix. They did a good job of finding us for [3-point shots], and our two point guards do a great job of finding us when we’re hot, so we just did that.”