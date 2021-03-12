Western Albemarle blanks Charlottesville, earns first shutout since 2016

The last time Western Albemarle’s defense shut out an opponent, Ross Barrett and Grant Goodall were in middle school.
The two seniors helped put an end to that streak Friday night with a stellar defensive performance in a 19-0 victory over Charlottesville at Theodose Stadium.
The Western Albemarle defense forced eight three-and-outs and two turnovers as it posted its first shutout since a win over Fluvanna County on Oct. 24, 2016.
“It all starts with the line,” Goodall said. “Then the linebackers coordinate and then whole defense follows suit.”
The Warriors passed their first test early in the game. Charlottesville (0-3) went 50 yards on 10 plays to start the game before Western Albemarle’s defense stopped the Black Knights on fourth down from the 30.
The Warriors’ offense answered with a substantial drive of its own, but the Black Knights held true and stopped the drive before WAHS reached the red zone.
Western (2-1) finally got on the board in the second quarter thanks to a workmanlike effort from Austin Shifflett. The senior carried the ball seven times for 52 yards on the Warriors’ first scoring drive, capped by a 4-yard touchdown run up the middle with 5:39 left in the half. The extra point was wide left, leaving WAHS with a 6-0 lead.
The Western defense then forced a strip sack near midfield with 1:14 left and tried to tack on another score before halftime. Quarterback Nathan Simon, making his first varsity start, hit Joey Burch on a 22-yard fade pattern, then Carson Tujague hauled in a 6-yard pass with two seconds left to give WAHS a third and goal from the 1.
But Charlottesville’s defense rose to the occasion as Eh Nay Soe, JaLeon Mallory-Adams and Sebastian Bernardin combined to stuff Shifflett for no gain as time expired in the half.
The Warriors quickly regained the momentum and added to their lead with an impressive 16-play, 85-yard drive to open the second half. Simon tossed his first varsity touchdown with a 15-yard touchdown to Tujague as Warriors extended their advantage to 12-0 with 6:02 left in third.
Kaden Morrow, who filled in for Shifflett as the primary ball carrier in the second half, scored his first varsity touchdown at Western Albemarle on a 3-yard run to stretch the lead to 19-0 with 1:37 left.
The Warriors’ defense then capped the victory with another three-and-out on the final drive. Goodall sacked CHS quarterback Caldwell Boyles for a five-yard loss on third down and celebrated with a big flex toward the sidelines.
Shifflett finished with 20 carries for 109 yards and a touchdown to lead Western Albemarle. Simon completed 8 of 14 passes for 101 yards and a touchdown. Tujague was the top target for the Warriors, tallying five catches for 59 yards and a touchdown, while Morrow had 13 carries for 51 yards and a score in the win.
Polo Hill led Charlottesville with 13 carries for 40 yards on the ground.
Western Albemarle’s defense will be tested again next week when it takes on cross-town rival Albemarle.
“We’re a bend-but-don’t-break defense,” Barrett said. “We just want to rally around the football. We want to get 11 hats on the ball carrier and make it hard on the offense.”