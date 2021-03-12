Western Albemarle blanks Charlottesville, earns first shutout since 2016

The Western defense then forced a strip sack near midfield with 1:14 left and tried to tack on another score before halftime. Quarterback Nathan Simon, making his first varsity start, hit Joey Burch on a 22-yard fade pattern, then Carson Tujague hauled in a 6-yard pass with two seconds left to give WAHS a third and goal from the 1.

But Charlottesville’s defense rose to the occasion as Eh Nay Soe, JaLeon Mallory-Adams and Sebastian Bernardin combined to stuff Shifflett for no gain as time expired in the half.

The Warriors quickly regained the momentum and added to their lead with an impressive 16-play, 85-yard drive to open the second half. Simon tossed his first varsity touchdown with a 15-yard touchdown to Tujague as Warriors extended their advantage to 12-0 with 6:02 left in third.

Kaden Morrow, who filled in for Shifflett as the primary ball carrier in the second half, scored his first varsity touchdown at Western Albemarle on a 3-yard run to stretch the lead to 19-0 with 1:37 left.

The Warriors’ defense then capped the victory with another three-and-out on the final drive. Goodall sacked CHS quarterback Caldwell Boyles for a five-yard loss on third down and celebrated with a big flex toward the sidelines.