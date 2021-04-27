Western Albemarle baseball team rolls to victory over Monticello

James Meenan waited nearly two years to make his varsity debut for the Western Albemarle baseball team.

The junior third baseman made the most of his first varsity game, finishing with three hits, two RBI and two runs scored during the Warriors’ 11-4 home win over Monticello on Tuesday night.

Meenan sparked a six-run third inning with an RBI double, then followed it up with a two-run single in the fourth as Western Albemarle scored eight unanswered runs to win its season opener.

Ben Winslow also had a strong first game in a Western Albemarle uniform. He struck out six batters during three innings of one-hit relief to earn the win. At the plate, Winslow went 2-for-4 and drove in a pair of runs in the victory.

Western Albemarle got on the board early thanks to some heads-up base running. After two fly outs, Andrew Barrese hit a towering fly ball to left field that was dropped just after the ball hit the fielder’s glove. Hustling on the play, Barrese turned the miscue into a three-base error. Winslow made the mistake hurt even more, lining a shot to right to plate Barrese and give the Warriors a 1-0 lead.