Western Albemarle baseball team rolls to victory over Monticello

James Meenan waited nearly two years to make his varsity debut for the Western Albemarle baseball team.
The junior third baseman made the most of his first varsity game, finishing with three hits, two RBI and two runs scored during the Warriors’ 11-4 home win over Monticello on Tuesday night.
Meenan sparked a six-run third inning with an RBI double, then followed it up with a two-run single in the fourth as Western Albemarle scored eight unanswered runs to win its season opener.
Ben Winslow also had a strong first game in a Western Albemarle uniform. He struck out six batters during three innings of one-hit relief to earn the win. At the plate, Winslow went 2-for-4 and drove in a pair of runs in the victory.
Western Albemarle got on the board early thanks to some heads-up base running. After two fly outs, Andrew Barrese hit a towering fly ball to left field that was dropped just after the ball hit the fielder’s glove. Hustling on the play, Barrese turned the miscue into a three-base error. Winslow made the mistake hurt even more, lining a shot to right to plate Barrese and give the Warriors a 1-0 lead.
Monticello struck back with two runs in the second inning without the benefit of a hit. With runners on the corners and two outs, Cam Critzer drew a walk, but the ball got past the catcher and rolled to the backstop, allowing Reese Rogers to score and tie the game at 1-1. As the play continued, an errant throw to third allowed KC Dillard to come around to score from first and give the Mustangs a 2-1 lead.
The Warriors responded in the bottom of frame. Brandon Thomas’ one-out single to right scored Meenan to tie the game at 2-2.
Western Albemarle then retook the lead for good with a monster third inning. They Warriors batted around in the inning, plating four runs. Meenan had an RBI double to spark the charge, while Michael Holtzwarth and Jacob Lively added run-scoring singles in the stanza to give the Warriors a 6-2 lead.
Meenan struck again in the fifth when he delivered a two-run single to center for his third hit of the game and an 8-2 Western lead. Winslow ripped an RBI triple down the line and Trevor Vernon added a sacrifice fly to give the Warriors a 10-2 lead through five.
Barrese capped the scoring for Western with a bases-loaded walk in the sixth that gave the Warriors their 11th run of the night.
Monticello added two runs in the seventh inning on a two-RBI single from Luke Page to provide the final margin.