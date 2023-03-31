Skip Hudgins has seen a lot of things in his 40 years in charge of the Western Albemarle baseball program.

All of those years as the bench boss couldn’t prepare him for the emotions that he experienced Thursday night during an 8-2 victory over Goochland at Henley Middle School.

Not only did the victory extend the Warriors' winning streak to six straight to start the season, but it was a historic one for Hudgins, who became just the seventh baseball coach in Virginia High School League history to record 500 career wins.

“I see this win as a program win,” Hudgins said. “It’s the kids that did this and I’m just a product of what we’ve built here over the last 39 years.”

The Warriors got on the board early in the first inning by playing the scrappy, fundamental baseball that Hudgins’ teams are known for. Aidan Carver-Woodson turned a bloop hit down the first-base line into a double, then came around to score on a wild pitch.

Three batters later, Josh Lively came up with a clutch hit with runners in scoring position, drilling a fastball back up the middle to score Daniel Jones and give Western a 2-0 lead. Then Ezra Andres crushed a ball down the left-field line for a two-run double to make it a 4-0 lead. Andres later scored on an error to give the Warriors a 5-0 lead after one inning of play.

“So far, in the beginning of our season, that’s been sort of our M.O.,” Hudgins said. “We’ve gotten out of the gate fast in almost every game that we’ve played. Ben [Winslow] can tell you this as a pitcher, and I can tell you this as a former pitcher, boy that takes a lot of pressure off you on the mound when your offense is giving you something to work with right from the get-go.”

Goochland (1-6) got on the board in the top of the third without the benefit of a hit. D.J. Jones was hit by a pitch to lead off the inning and came around to score on a passed ball to score the Bulldogs' first run of the game.

Smith Winslow made sure that would be all the Bulldogs would get that inning as he came into the game in relief and struck out the side to get out of the jam and maintain the 5-1 lead.

Western Albemarle (6-0) went back to work on the offense in the bottom of the third. Julian Miles lined a single through the left side of the infield to score Tommy Williams to make it a 6-1 lead.

The Warriors tacked on two more runs in the bottom of the fourth. Carver-Woodson scored on a wild pitch and Williams drew a bases-loaded walk to score Ben Winslow for an 8-1 lead.

Hudgins’ team took a combined no-hitter into the fifth inning before Chase Breedlove hit a seeing-eye single through the left side of the infield for the Bulldogs' first hit. The rally would be short-lived as Winslow got the next batter to hit into a double play to end the momentum.

In the seventh, Goochland plated a run when catcher Will Johns singled to left to score Riley Hite to trim the lead to 8-2. Williams, who pitched the seventh inning for the Warriors, slammed the door from there with the help of Miles, who made a sensational sliding grab in left field to secure the milestone win for his coach.

Hudgins said that third out, regardless of the circumstances, is never easy.

“Those last three [outs] are the hardest three to get,” Hudgins said. “It might be the only inning that we didn’t walk the leadoff hitter, so at least in the last inning they had to actually earn their way on.”

Smith Winslow scattered just one run on two hits and struck out six in four strong innings of relief to secure the victory for Western Albemarle.

“I was really impressed, Smith Winslow went in and did a really nice job, really solid job,” Hudgins said. “He sort of steadied the ship and really put us in a really good place. Offensively, I thought we did just enough to put them away.”

Josh Lively went 3-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored to lead Western Albemarle. He also started the game and pitched two shutout innings of no-hit ball. Carver-Woodson had a hit, scored two runs and stole a base in the win, while Ben Winslow was 1-for-2 at the plate with two runs scored.

Graham Michael Fletcher-Mintz struck out nine batters and allowed an earned run in relief for the Bulldogs. Starter D.J. Jones surrendered four earned runs in just 1/3 innings of work to take the loss.

Hudgins took over the Western Albemarle program in 1983 and has molded it into one of the most consistent programs in Central Virginia for nearly four decades.

From late-inning rallies to tracking pitch counts for pitchers to having a season canceled because of a pandemic, there has not been much that Hudgins hasn’t seen on a diamond. He credited his wife and family for their support for allowing him to pursue the passion of teaching baseball to the next generation.

The veteran skipper now ranks seventh on the VHSL’s all-time win list and is third on the active list behind J.J Burton’s Mack Shupe and Powhatan's Greg Conner.

“Had we not had the COVID year, this would’ve happened awhile back probably, but it’s one of those things that I felt fairly confident that we would win six games this year," Hudgins said, "but I’m not going to lie to you and tell you that it would only take six games for it to happen. I’m glad it’s over, and now we can settle in and just play baseball without anything else distracting us in any way.”

Senior Ben Winslow, who has been a part of the Western Albemarle varsity team the past four years, said this victory had a little more meaning behind it for him, and his teammates.

“It was a great team win,” Winslow said. “We had a lot of pitchers do amazing things today and just being a part of coach’s milestone is an amazing thing. Coach likes to say it’s a program milestone, but it’s Coach’s milestone, 500 wins. It’s awesome and I’m just glad to be a part of it.”

As for Hudgins, Thursday’s milestone victory is one of his more cherished moments in a Western Albemarle uniform.

“I don’t really think there are any,” he said. “What stands out to me doing this, for as long as I’ve done this, is the people that I’ve been able to be around. People like [Ben Winslow] and so many others, that’s what I treasure out of it. As far as what games are what, it’s hard for me to remember and I would be hard-pressed to pick any one over another. It’s the people.”