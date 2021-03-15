West Region breakdown: Virginia faces a challenging path

The Virginia men's basketball team's COVID-19 issues make for a challenge as the Cavaliers prepare for the NCAA Tournament. Assuming UVa clears health protocols and competes Saturday against Ohio, it will also have to navigate arguably the toughest region in the NCAA Tournament.

A potential rematch with top-seeded Gonzaga looms in the Sweet 16. Iowa, one of the best offensive teams in the nation, is the No. 2 seed. Kansas, which came on strong at the end of the season, earned the No. 3 seed.

As fourth-seeded UVa prepares to embark on its NCAA Tournament journey, significant roadblocks lie ahead.

Here’s a look at some of the highlights of the West Region.

The favorite: Gonzaga

Gonzaga enters the NCAA Tournament with a perfect 26-0 record. The Associated Press top 25 poll lists the Bulldogs as the No. 1 team in the country. KenPom considers Mark Few’s bunch the best in basketball. The NCAA Selection Committee gave Gonzaga the No. 1 overall seed in the tournament. Even betting markets list the Bulldogs as the favorite to win the national title.

If there’s one team to beat in March, it’s Gonzaga. The Zags are certainly the team to beat in the West Region.