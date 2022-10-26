Week 9 ACC football power poll

Clemson’s win over Syracuse on Saturday ensured the Tigers would finish unscathed versus their toughest competition in the Atlantic Coast Conference Atlantic Division this fall.

They won at Wake Forest last month, at home against N.C. State earlier this month and at Memorial Stadium against the Orange this past weekend to hand each of those programs — all of which entered their bouts versus Clemson even or within a game of the Tigers in the standings — a critical loss.

For that, Clemson remains the unanimous No. 1 in this week’s Lee Enterprises ACC Power Poll.

Voters: Mike Barber and David Teel (Richmond Times-Dispatch), Greg Madia and John Shifflett (Daily Progress), Aaron McFarling (Roanoke Times) and John Dell (Winston-Salem Journal)

1. Clemson (8-0, No. 1 last week): Tigers coach Dabo Swinney’s decision to bench starting quarterback DJ Uiagalelei in favor of freshman Cade Klubnik might’ve helped spark Clemson’s offense in its win over Syracuse. But Klubnik only completed two passes while the Tigers’ running game was fierce. Running back Will Shipley carried for 172 yards and two scores while the team racked up 293 yards on the ground in their come-from-behind victory. Next: at Notre Dame, Nov. 5

2. Wake Forest (6-1, No. 2 last week): Since its double-overtime loss to Clemson last month, all the Demon Deacons have done is rattle off three straight victories while combining to outscore Florida State, Army and Boston College 119-46. It’s been a punishing three-game winning streak for Wake Forest, which got 313 passing yards and five passing touchdowns from quarterback Sam Hartman against the lowly Eagles. Next: at Louisville, Saturday

3. Syracuse (6-1, No. 3 last week): The Orange must feel like they let their chance to stun Clemson get away. Syracuse led by double digits into the fourth quarter before the Tigers tallied the game’s final 17 points. What was troubling for SU was it seemed to forget its best player resides at running back. Star rusher Sean Tucker tallied only five carries in the contest, but went for 54 yards on the ground. Had he gotten more touches, perhaps, the Orange could’ve iced the game. Next: vs. Notre Dame, Saturday

4. North Carolina (6-1, No. 4 last week): The bye week was good for North Carolina, which was able to watch from the couch while its chief competition in the Coastal Division entering the weekend — Pittsburgh and Georgia Tech — each dropped games. The Tar Heels don’t have any ACC losses and the rest of the teams in the division each have at least two losses in the conference. UNC’s path to the ACC title game is very clear. Next: vs. Pittsburgh, Saturday

5. North Carolina State (5-2, No. 7 last week): Without quarterback Devin Leary, N.C. State’s offense isn’t as dynamic, but the Wolfpack’s defense should give them the opportunity to stay in each of their remaining five contests. Coordinator Tony Gibson’s group is giving up only 16.9 points per game (second fewest in the ACC) and allowing only 310.9 total yards per game (second fewest in the ACC). Off the bye week, N.C. State will likely lean on that unit to help them finish strong. Next: vs. Virginia Tech, Thursday

6. Florida State (4-3, No. 5 last week): Florida State’s three losses into its bye week — vs. Wake Forest, at N.C. State, vs. Clemson — each came by 10 points or fewer, so the Seminoles were not far off from being a factor in the Atlantic Division race. Instead, their task is to show they can bounce back this week with a very winnable game at home against Georgia Tech. Next: vs. Georgia Tech, Saturday

7. Duke (5-3, No. 10 last week): It appeared briefly as if Duke’s strong 4-1 start to the campaign was fading as quickly as it was ignited following consecutive setbacks to Georgia Tech and North Carolina. But the Blue Devils dominated Miami this past Saturday to halt the skid. They outscored the Hurricanes 28-0 from the final four minutes of the third quarter through the end of the game. The defense forced eight turnovers and Duke scored 21 points off those Miami miscues. Next: at Boston College, Nov. 4

8. Louisville (4-3, No. 11 last week): Quarterback Malik Cunningham’s return to action was a welcome one for Louisville, which handled Pittsburgh with ease for a 24-10 victory. Cunningham threw for two touchdowns, rushed for 46 yards and even had a 33-yard reception to pace the offense, while defensive back Kei’Trel Clark’s 59-yard fumble recovery for a score sealed the win. All of a sudden, the Cardinals and coach Scott Satterfield, who was rumored to be on the hot seat earlier this fall, have some momentum. Next: vs. Wake Forest, Saturday

9. Pittsburgh (4-3, No. 6 last week): What’s happened to the defending ACC champions? Pittsburgh has dropped two of its last three contests and has a trip to Coastal Division leader North Carolina and a home bout with upstart Syracuse slated for the next two weeks, so it doesn’t get any easier. With running back Israel Abanikanda leading the way, the Panthers’ running game is healthy, but their passing attack is inconsistent and their defense is giving up more points per game than it did last year. Next: at North Carolina, Saturday

10. Virginia (3-4, No. 13 last week): The Hoos snapped a three-game losing streak last Thursday, thanks to their defense, which dismantled Georgia Tech’s offense. UVa racked up eight sacks, two takeaways and nine three-and-outs in the victory as the latest sign that first-year coordinator John Rudzinski and his defensive assistants have helped the unit make serious strides this fall. The offense wasn’t bad either as quarterback Brennan Armstrong threw for a score and rushed for another. Next: vs. Miami, Saturday

11. Miami (3-4, No. No. 9 last week): Hurricanes coach Mario Cristobal is searching for answers after his team turned the ball over eight times in its loss to Duke. To make matters more difficult, starting quarterback Tyler Van Dyke got hurt in the second quarter and his status is up in the air for Miami’s trip to Virginia this weekend. Next: at Virginia, Saturday

12. Georgia Tech (3-4, No. 8 last week): With starting quarterback Jeff Sims sidelined from the middle of the second quarter through the end of action against UVa, the Yellow Jackets struggled to move the football while managing only 56 rushing yards. Georgia Tech’s defense kept the team competitive as it scored the Yellow Jackets’ lone touchdown on LaMiles Brooks’ 37-yard interception return. Next: at Florida State, Saturday

13. Virginia Tech (2-5, No. 14 last week): During their current four-game losing streak, the Hokies have been outscored 139-63. Something to build off, though, during their bye week was how they nearly came back in their most recent setback against Miami, when they tallied 14 second-half points to the Hurricanes’ 3 to lose 20-14. They had two offensive touchdowns in the fourth quarter of that loss. Next: at N.C. State, Thursday

14. Boston College (2-5, No. 12 last week): At least wide receiver Zay Flowers is still fun to watch. As the best player on a bad team, Flowers’ 52 catches for 691 yards leads the ACC. He had 10 grabs for 135 yards, including a 61-yard touchdown reception, in BC’s loss to Wake Forest. Next: at Connecticut, Saturday