Week 9 ACC football power poll

Virginia breaks into the top 10 of the ACC power poll this week after its upset victory over North Carolina. Outside of UVa’s jump, few teams made major moves in this week’s poll.

While the ACC power rankings seem close to settling, Saturday brings the ACC matchup of the fall. Notre Dame hosts Clemson in a game that could finally result in a new top dog in the power poll.

1. Clemson (7-0, 6-0 ACC, No. 1 last week): The Tigers survived an upset scare from Boston College last week, winning 34-28. D.J. Uiagalelei filled in admirably for Trevor Lawrence, throwing for 342 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He also added a touchdown on the ground. The Tigers’ defense, however, struggled early in the game against Boston College’s potent passing game. Up next: at Notre Dame, Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

2. Notre Dame (6-0, 5-0 ACC, No. 2 last week): While it wasn’t perfect, Notre Dame took down Georgia Tech 31-13 thanks to a balanced offensive attack and steady defense. The Fighting Irish rushed for 227 yards, and Ian Book added 199 yards through the air to help propel Notre Dame to an 18-point victory. A win this weekend makes Notre Dame a favorite to make the ACC title game and potentially the College Football Playoff. Up next: vs. Clemson, Saturday, 7:30 p.m.