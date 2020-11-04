Week 9 ACC football power poll

Virginia breaks into the top 10 of the ACC power poll this week after its upset victory over North Carolina. Outside of UVa’s jump, few teams made major moves in this week’s poll.
While the ACC power rankings seem close to settling, Saturday brings the ACC matchup of the fall. Notre Dame hosts Clemson in a game that could finally result in a new top dog in the power poll.
1. Clemson (7-0, 6-0 ACC, No. 1 last week): The Tigers survived an upset scare from Boston College last week, winning 34-28. D.J. Uiagalelei filled in admirably for Trevor Lawrence, throwing for 342 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He also added a touchdown on the ground. The Tigers’ defense, however, struggled early in the game against Boston College’s potent passing game. Up next: at Notre Dame, Saturday, 7:30 p.m.
2. Notre Dame (6-0, 5-0 ACC, No. 2 last week): While it wasn’t perfect, Notre Dame took down Georgia Tech 31-13 thanks to a balanced offensive attack and steady defense. The Fighting Irish rushed for 227 yards, and Ian Book added 199 yards through the air to help propel Notre Dame to an 18-point victory. A win this weekend makes Notre Dame a favorite to make the ACC title game and potentially the College Football Playoff. Up next: vs. Clemson, Saturday, 7:30 p.m.
3. Miami (5-1, 4-1 ACC, No. 3 last week): Some ACC challengers struggle against teams outside of Clemson. Miami hasn’t faced that issue this season. The Hurricanes are 5-0 in games against teams other than Clemson, which means Miami is still in the mix to play in the ACC Championship Game this December. Up next: at N.C. State, Friday, 7:30 p.m.
4. Virginia Tech (4-2, 4-2 ACC, No. 5 last week): The Hokies rebounded from their iffy showing against Wake Forest with a solid 42-35 win over Louisville. Virginia Tech likely should’ve won by more points, but a win is a win. Khalil Herbert ran well, tallying 147 rushing yards and a touchdown for the Hokies. Up next: vs. Liberty, Saturday, noon
5. North Carolina (4-2, 4-2 ACC, No. 4 last week): UNC’s defense let it down Saturday. The Tar Heels fell to Virginia 44-41 despite 443 passing yards and four touchdowns from Sam Howell. North Carolina is a good football team, but it’s likely not going to compete for a conference championship barring major defensive improvement. Up next: at Duke, Saturday, noon
6. Boston College (4-3, 3-3 ACC, No. 6 last week): The Eagles missed a golden opportunity to upset Clemson, but it’s hard to feel negative about Boston College after its 34-28 loss to the Tigers. Jeff Hafley’s team is a tough out each week, and its schedule the rest of the way sets up favorably. Up next: at Syracuse, Saturday, 2 p.m.
7. N.C. State (4-2, 4-2 ACC, No. 7 last week): With quarterback Devin Leary still injured, the Wolfpack face a massive challenge this weekend against Miami. Fortunately for N.C. State, Florida State, Syracuse and Georgia Tech represent the program’s final three ACC games this fall. Up next: vs. Miami, Friday, 7:30 p.m.
8. Wake Forest (4-2, 3-2 ACC, No. 8 last week): Dave Clawson’s team enters its bye week with four consecutive victories after beating Syracuse 38-14. Aside from a three-point loss to N.C. State and a 24-point defeat to Clemson, the Demon Deacons have been perfect. Unfortunately for Wake Forest, games with UNC, Miami and Notre Dame sit on the rest of the schedule. Finishing with a winning conference record will be a substantial challenge. Up next: Bye
9. Virginia (2-4, 2-4 ACC, No. 11 last week): A win over UNC keeps UVa’s hopes of a successful season alive. The Cavaliers’ final five games are winnable, starting this weekend with a home game against Louisville. Virginia wants to build on its 44-point performance against the Tar Heels. Up next: vs. Louisville, Saturday, 8 p.m.
10. Pittsburgh (3-4, 2-4 ACC, No. 9 last week): Wake Forest finds itself on a four-game winning streak. Pitt represents the opposite end of the ACC spectrum, losing its past four games. Can the Panthers end the losing streak at Florida State? Up next: at Florida State, Saturday, 4 p.m.
11. Georgia Tech (2-5, 2-4 ACC, No. 12 last week): The Yellow Jackets sit with a pair of ACC wins this fall despite losing its last three conference games. It’s been a tough few weeks for Georgia Tech, which continues its rebuild. Fortunately for the Yellow Jackets, they receive an additional week to prepare for a home game with Pittsburgh. Up next: Bye
12. Louisville (2-5, 1-5 ACC, No. 10 last week): Putting all three phases together consistently plagues Louisville. Earlier this fall, the Cardinals held Notre Dame to 12 points and still lost. On the other hand, Louisville has allowed three ACC foes to score at least 40 points. The consistency just isn’t there for Scott Satterfield’s group. Up next: at Virginia, Saturday, 8 p.m.
13. Florida State (2-4, 1-4 ACC, No. 13 last week): The Seminoles were off last weekend. They hope – and need – to correct a few things before hosting Pittsburgh this weekend. Up next: vs. Pittsburgh, Saturday, 4 p.m.
14. Duke (2-5, 1-5 ACC, No. 14 last week): Duke obliterated a subpar Charlotte team Saturday, winning 53-19. The victory marks the first time the Blue Devils eclipsed 40 points in a game this fall. They may need a similar scoring outburst against a talented UNC squad with one of the ACC’s best offenses. Up next: Saturday, vs. UNC, noon
15. Syracuse (1-6, 1-5 ACC, No. 15 last week): Wake Forest beat Syracuse 38-14 last weekend, marking another double-digit loss for Dino Babers' squad. It’s a miracle the Orange even took down Georgia Tech earlier this fall. Up next: vs. Boston College, Saturday, 2 p.m.
