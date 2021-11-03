 Skip to main content
Week 8 Ragged Mountain cross country poll
Boys individuals

1. Ferenc Kovacs (Woodberry, So.): Did not race

2. Bazil Mathes (Monticello, So.): Won Jefferson District in 15:54

3. Owen Shifflett (Western, Jr.): 15:56 at Jefferson District

4. Jade Mawn (Western, Sr.): 16:11 at Jefferson District

5. Nicky Emmert (Louisa, Sr.): 16:14 at Jefferson District

6. Henry Kimbrough (Western, Fr.): 16:41 at Jefferson District

7. Charlie Kalnite (Tandem, So.): Did not race

8. Jonathan Kumer (Western, Sr.): 17:01 at Jefferson District

9. Trenton Labrum (Orange, Sr.): 17:02 at Jefferson District

10. Caiden Davenport (Louisa, Sr.): 17:24 at Jefferson District

11. Nate Sullivan (Western, Jr.): 17:30 at Jefferson District

12. Luke Frank (Charlottesville, Jr.): 17:32 at Jefferson District

13. William Moore (Louisa, So.): 17:45 at Jefferson District

14. Pen Oldham (Woodberry, Sr.): Did not race

15. Nathaniel McKee (Charlottesville, So.): 17:48 at Jefferson District

Boys teams

1. Western Albemarle: Won Jefferson District, 16:41 avg.

2. Charlottesville: 2nd at Jefferson District, 18:01 avg.

3. Louisa: 3rd at Jefferson District, 17:57 avg.

4. Monticello: 4th at Jefferson District, 18:04 avg.

5. William Monroe: 4th at Region 3B, 18:23 avg.

Girls individuals

1. Maddie Gardiner (Covenant, So.): Won VIC Champs in 17:40

2. Sadie Adams (Western, Fr.): Won Jefferson District in 18:43

3. Reese Dalton (Covenant, So.): 18:39 at VIC Champs

4. Jenna Coleman (Albemarle, Jr.): Did not race

5. Kennedy Harris (Louisa, Jr.): 19:58 at Jefferson District

6. Maddie Gypson (Albemarle, So.): Did not race

7. Kate McLearen (Madison, Sr.): Won Bull Run District in 20:50

8. Charlotte Anderson (Monticello, Sr.): 20:42 at Jefferson District

9. Grace Cook (Western, So.): 20:52 at Jefferson District

10. Hailey Hodson (Western, So.): 21:05 at Jefferson District

11. Jordan Stone (Western, Jr.): Did not race

12. Caroline Jaffe (Charlottesville, Sr.): 21:12 at Jefferson District

13. Sophie Farley (Fluvanna, So.): 21:15 at Jefferson District

14. Eleanor Abell (Western, Sr.): 21:28 at Jefferson District

15. Hope McCullough (Monticello, Jr.): 21:31 at Jefferson District

Girls teams

1. Western Albemarle: Won Jefferson District, 20:49 avg.

2. Albemarle: 3rd at Jefferson District, 22:33 avg.

3. Monticello: 2nd at Jefferson District, 22:23 avg.

4. William Monroe: 8th at Region 3B, 23:05 avg.

5. Louisa: 4th at Jefferson District, 23:05 avg.

Based on votes by area coaches

