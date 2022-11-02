 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Week 8 Ragged Mountain cross country poll

Boys individuals

1. Biruk Beardsley (St. Anne's, Sr.): Did not race

2. Owen Shifflett (Western, Sr.): Won Jefferson District Meet in 15:51

3. Bazil Mathes (Monticello, Jr.): 16:19 at Jefferson District

4. Henry Kimbrough (Western, So.): 16:23 at Jefferson District

5. Nathaniel McKee (Charlottesville, Jr.): 16:33 at Jefferson District

6. Nate Sullivan (Western, Sr.): 16:54 at Jefferson District

7. Ben Amago (Western, So.): 16:39 at Jefferson District

8. Kuyper DeBoer (Albemarle, Jr.): 16:57 at Jefferson District

9. Evan Young (William Monroe, Sr.): Won NW District Meet in 17:02

10. Taylor Myers (Woodberry, Sr.): Did not race

11. Eli Phillips (Albemarle, So.): 17:06 at Jefferson District

12. Garrett Uthlaut (Albemarle, Sr.): 17:15 at Jefferson District

13. Ben Davis (Monticello, Sr.): 17:15 at Jefferson District

14. William Charlton (Covenant, Fr.): 17:24 at BRAC Champs

15t. Charlie Kalnite (Tandem, Jr.): Did not race

15t. William Moore (Louisa, Jr.): 17:24 at Jefferson District

15t. Jon Nathan Lawrence (Covenant, Fr.): Did not race

Boys teams

1. Western Albemarle: Won Jefferson District, 16:43 avg.

2. Monticello: 2nd at Jefferson District, 17:17 avg.

3. Charlottesville: 3rd at Jefferson District, 17:23 avg.

4. Albemarle: 4th at Jefferson District, 17:31 avg.

5. William Monroe: 2nd at NW District, 17:52 avg.

Girls individuals

1. Maddie Gardiner (Covenant, Jr.): 18:03 at BRAC Champs

2. Reese Dalton (Covenant, Jr.): 18:46 at BRAC Champs

3. Elaina Pierce (Charlottesville, Fr.): Won Jefferson District in 18:31

4. Sadie Adams (Western, So.): 18:47 at Jefferson District

5. Ryan Davidson (Monticello, Fr.): 18:56 at Jefferson District

6. Emma Schmitz (Western, Fr.): 19:13 at Jefferson District

7. Kennedy Harris (Louisa, Sr.): 19:14 at Jefferson District

8. Maddie Gypson (Albemarle, Jr.): 19:49 at Jefferson District

9. Grace Cook (Western, Jr.): 20:08 at Jefferson District

10. Sophie Farley (Fluvanna, Jr.): 19:57 at Jefferson District

11. Emerson Ritter (Western, Fr.): 20:11 at Jefferson District

12. AJ Torrence (Western, Jr.): 20:26 at Jefferson District

13. Hope McCullough (Monticello, Sr.): 20:22 at Jefferson District

14. Lily Smith (Western, So.): 20:23 at Jefferson District

15t. Jenna Coleman (Albemarle, Sr.): 20:42 at Jefferson District

15t. Ruby Frazier (Fluvanna, FR): 20:18 at Jefferson District

Girls teams

1. Western Albemarle: Won Jefferson District, 19:46 avg.

2. Albemarle: 2nd at Jefferson District, 20:44 avg.

3. Monticello: 3rd at Jefferson District, 21:37 avg.

4. Louisa: 4th at Jefferson District, 21:45 avg.

5. * Covenant: Won BRAC Champs, 20:39 avg.

* Varsity races included 8th graders, which historically aren't factored into Poll voting

Based on votes by area coaches

