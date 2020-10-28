Week 8 ACC football power poll

9. Pittsburgh (3-4, 2-4 ACC, No. 8 last week): Remember when Pitt felt like a potential ACC contender through three games? Feels like years ago. The injury to starting quarterback Kenny Pickett doesn’t help, but not much went well in any phase in the team’s 45-3 loss to Notre Dame. Maybe the Panthers will piece things together next year. Up next: Bye

10. Louisville (2-4, 1-4 ACC, No. 13 last week): Saturday’s 48-16 win over Florida State likely brought a sigh of relief out of many Louisville fans. Finally, fans saw the team they expected entering this fall. The Cardinals possess plenty of firepower, and it delivered in the 32-point smashing of the Seminoles. Next: vs. Virginia Tech, Saturday, 4 p.m.

11. Virginia (1-4, 1-4 ACC, No. 12 last week): UVa doesn’t believe it’s a bad team, despite what the record says. Saturday’s performance indicated the Cavaliers deserve more respect. They kept the game close in a 19-14 loss to Miami, and linebacker Charles Snowden played his best game this fall. In the end, however, wins matter most, and the Cavaliers once again failed to achieve their desired outcome. Up next: vs. North Carolina, Saturday, 8 p.m.