Week 8 ACC football power poll

4. Clemson (4-2, 3-1 ACC, No. 4 last week, one first-place vote): The Tigers’ defense continues playing incredibly well, but the offense is one of the least explosive in the country. It’s shocking to see a team with so much talent struggle to move the football, but Clemson has yet to score 20 points in regulation against an FBS team. The Tigers beat Syracuse 17-14 last Friday, leaning on their defense. Up next: at Pitt, Saturday, 3:30 p.m.

5. Virginia (5-2, 3-2 ACC, No. 7 last week): Bronco Mendenhall’s crew lost both of its first two ACC games by 20 points. The Cavaliers have won three in a row since the slow start, including a 48-0 blowout of Duke last weekend. Brennan Armstrong threw for over 350 yards and earned his fourth ACC Quarterback of the Week honor of the fall. UVa will be rooting for Clemson on Saturday as it hopes to chase down Pitt in the Coastal Division. Up next: Georgia Tech, Saturday, 7:30 p.m.