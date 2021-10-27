Week 7 Ragged Mountain cross country poll

Boys individuals
1. Ferenc Kovacs (Woodberry, So.): Did not race
2. Bazil Mathes (Monticello, So.): Won Jefferson District in 15:54
3. Owen Shifflett (Western, Jr.): 15:56 at Jefferson District
4. Jade Mawn (Western, Sr.): 16:11 at Jefferson District
5. Nicky Emmert (Louisa, Sr.): 16:14 at Jefferson District
6. Henry Kimbrough (Western, Fr.): 16:41 at Jefferson District
7. Charlie Kalnite (Tandem, So.): Did not race
8. Jonathan Kumer (Western, Sr.): 17:01 at Jefferson District
9. Trenton Labrum (Orange, Sr.): 17:02 at Jefferson District
10. Caiden Davenport (Louisa, Sr.): 17:24 at Jefferson District
11. Nate Sullivan (Western, Jr.): 17:30 at Jefferson District
12. Conrad Bruton (William Monroe, Sr.): 16:56 at NW District
13. Luke Frank (Charlottesville, Jr.): 17:32 at Jefferson District
14. William Moore (Louisa, So.): 17:45 at Jefferson District
15. Pen Oldham (Woodberry, Sr.): Did not race
Boys Teams
1. Western Albemarle: Won Jefferson District, 16:41 avg.
2. Charlottesville: 2nd at Jefferson District, 18:01 avg.
3. Louisa: 3rd at Jefferson District, 17:57 avg.
4. Monticello: 4th at Jefferson District, 18:04 avg.
5. William Monroe: 2nd at NW District, 17:42 avg.
Girls Individuals
1. Maddie Gardiner (Covenant, So.): Did not race
2. Sadie Adams (Western, Fr.): Won Jefferson District in 18:43
3. Reese Dalton (Covenant, So.): Did not race
4. Jenna Coleman (Albemarle, Jr.): Did not race
5. Kennedy Harris (Louisa, Jr.): 19:58 at Jefferson District
6. Maddie Gypson (Albemarle, So.): Did not race
7. Kate McLearen (Madison, Sr.): Did not race
8. Charlotte Anderson (Monticello, Sr.): 20:42 at Jefferson District
9. Grace Cook (Western, So.): 20:52 at Jefferson District
10. Hailey Hodson (Western, So.): 21:05 at Jefferson District
11. Jordan Stone (Western, Jr.): Did not race
12. Sydney Orange (William Monroe, So.): 20:23 at NW District
13. Caroline Jaffe (Charlottesville, Sr.): 21:12 at Jefferson District
14. Sophie Farley (Fluvanna, So.): 21:15 at Jefferson District
15. Eleanor Abell (Western, Sr.): 21:28 at Jefferson District
Girls Teams
1. Western Albemarle: Won Jefferson District, 20:49 avg.
2. Albemarle: 3rd at Jefferson District, 22:33 avg.
3. Monticello: 2nd at Jefferson District, 22:23 avg.
4. William Monroe: 4th at NW District, 21:55 avg.
5. Louisa: 4th at Jefferson District, 23:05 avg.
Based on votes by area coaches.