Week 7 ACC football power poll

8. Louisville (3-3, 1-2 ACC, No. 6 last week): The Cardinals seemed poised to cruise to a win over UVa, but momentum shifted quickly Saturday. Louisville led 30-13 before allowing 21 fourth-quarter points and losing 34-33. It was a devastating loss for the Cardinals, who played well enough to win for the first 45 minutes, but couldn’t finish off the victory. Up next: Bye

9. Georgia Tech (3-3, 2-2 ACC, No. 10 last week): The Yellow Jackets defeated Duke 31-27 last weekend, picking up their third win of the year. Jeff Sims completed 12 passes for 297 yards and three touchdowns, including the game-winning score with 51 seconds left. Georgia Tech has a week off before playing at UVa. Up next: Bye

10. Miami (2-3, 0-1 ACC, No. 11 last week): Entering the year, Saturday’s showdown between UNC and Miami was expected to be a showdown between two Coastal favorites. Instead it’s a battle between two teams near the bottom of the ACC power poll. Miami, which will be without quarterback D’Eriq King for the rest of the season, could use something to go its way. Up next: at North Carolina, Saturday, 3:30 p.m.