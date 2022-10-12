Week 7 ACC football power poll

While Clemson has stayed busy building its résumé as a potential College Football Playoff contender and the hands-down favorite in the Atlantic Division with Top 25 victories over Wake Forest and N.C. State in recent weeks plus a thrashing of Boston College this past weekend, quietly North Carolina has emerged to take the inside track in the Coastal Division.

The Tar Heels are the lone team in the division without an ACC loss and the only one from the Coastal within the top five of this week’s Lee Enterprises ACC Power Poll.

Voters: Mike Barber and David Teel (Richmond Times-Dispatch), Greg Madia and John Shifflett (Charlottesville Daily Progress), Aaron McFarling (Roanoke Times) and John Dell (Winston-Salem Journal)

1. Clemson (6-0, No. 1 last week): The Tigers’ victory at Boston College extended the nation’s longest winning streak to 12 straight wins, and coach Dabo Swinney’s squad earned their 31-3 pummeling of BC in dominating fashion. Clemson racked up four sacks and 11 tackles for loss while limiting the Eagles to 25 rushing yards. Next: at Florida State, Saturday

2. Wake Forest (5-1, No. 2 last week): Wake Forest wrapped up the non-conference portion of its schedule with 45-10 drubbing of Army. The Demon Deacons blanked the Black Knights through the first three quarters, and wide receiver A.T. Perry hauled in five catches for 118 yards and a touchdown to send his bunch cruising into the bye week. Next: vs. Boston College, Oct. 22

3. North Carolina State (5-1, No. 3 last week): The Wolfpack revealed an important quality this past weekend — the ability to bounce back. After falling in a tight game at Clemson on Oct. 1, they knocked off Florida State, 19-17, this past Saturday while their defense made it difficult on Seminoles QB Jordan Travis. N.C. State intercepted Travis twice. He had only thrown one interception this fall entering the game. Next: at Syracuse, Saturday

t-4. Syracuse (5-0, t-No. 4 last week): Off their bye week, the Orange have to be feeling good about what they’ve done through their first five contests. They won nail-biters against Purdue and Virginia, and signal-caller Garrett Shrader has developed into one of the better quarterbacks in the conference while Syracuse’s defense is tied for ninth in the country for scoring defense (14 points per game allowed). That’s a good combination. Next: vs. N.C. State, Saturday

t-4. North Carolina (5-1, No. 6 last week): Each time Miami crept closer to catching North Carolina this past Saturday, the Tar Heels answered with a further separating score. They never trailed in their 27-24 victory while displaying the ability to respond. That’s an important characteristic. QB Drake Maye also threw for two touchdowns, ensuring his sixth-straight multi-TD performance to begin the season. Next: at Duke, Saturday

6. Pittsburgh (4-2, No. 9 last week): It’s likely no individual player the rest of this season will have as strong of a single-game stat line as Pittsburgh running back Israel Abanikanda recorded in the Panthers’ win over Virginia Tech. His 320 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns earned him the Doak Walker National Running Back of the Week honor and gave Pitt all the offense it needed against the Hokies. Next: at Louisville, Oct. 22

7. Florida State (4-2, t-No. 4 last week): Back-to-back losses to Wake Forest and N.C. State were suffered by a combined 12 points, and now the schedule doesn’t get any easier for the Seminoles. They’ll have to be at the top of their game when they host Clemson in order to upset the Tigers. Next: vs. Clemson, Saturday

8. Miami (2-3, No. 8 last week): First-year coach Mario Cristobal’s initial season at the helm of the Hurricanes wasn’t supposed to go like this. Their three-point setback to North Carolina was their third straight loss — a streak that started at Texas A&M and continued with a disappointing defeat to Middle Tennessee State. The good news is, at least, Miami’s offense looked better while tallying 538 total yards against the Tar Heels. Next: at Virginia Tech, Saturday

9. Georgia Tech (3-3, No. 10 last week): Interim coach Brent Key has done plenty right to get Georgia Tech headed in the right direction after its 1-3 start and firing of former coach Geoff Collins. Most notably, the Yellow Jackets are running the football with more effectiveness. They averaged 206 rushing yards per game in wins over Pitt and Duke with Key coaching them versus 83.3 rushing yards per game against their first three Power Five opponents when Collins was in charge. Next: vs. Virginia, Oct. 20

10. Duke (4-2, No. 7 last week): Give the Blue Devils credit for not bailing when they fell behind, 20-6, in the fourth quarter at Georgia Tech. Duke scored two touchdowns — a punt return TD from Sahmir Hagans and a passing TD from QB Riley Leonard — in the final six minutes to force overtime only to ultimately lose. Leonard and company will try to get back in the win column against rival UNC. Next: vs. North Carolina, Saturday

11. Louisville (3-3, t-No. 12 last week): Before last week, not many outside Louisville’s program knew who Brock Domann was. But his rushing touchdown, passing touchdown and stellar effort to lead UL to a come-from-behind victory at Virginia reignited hopes that the Cardinals can turn their season around. The QB Domann started in place of standout Malik Cunningham, who was out with concussion symptoms. Next: vs. Pittsburgh, Oct. 22

12. Boston College (2-4, No. 11 last week): Against some of the Atlantic Division’s best in recent weeks, the Eagles have struggled to score, managing only 3 points against Clemson and 14 points against Florida State on Sept. 24. Another tough test for BC is waiting after its bye, when the Eagles go to Wake Forest. Next: at Wake Forest, Oct. 22

t-13. Virginia (2-4, t-No. 12 last week): UVa’s bye week is well-timed. The Cavaliers have lost three straight and the latest was a 34-17 setback to Louisville, which was without Cunningham. The Hoos’ glaring issues have come on offense, though, as their 15 turnovers given away rank 126th nationally. They’ll look to solve that problem and more before the second half of their campaign begins. Next: at Georgia Tech, Oct. 20

t-13. Virginia Tech (2-4, No. 14 last week): The Hokies were competitive for a half at Pittsburgh this past Saturday, but over the final 30 minutes, their defense wore down and couldn’t tackle Abanikanda. Coach Brent Pry doesn’t have the luxury of a bye week to fix Virginia Tech's many issues, though, like UVa does. Next: vs. Miami, Saturday​