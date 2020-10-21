Week 7 ACC football power poll

Virginia football fans are likely sick of the ACC power poll by now as they watch as their Cavaliers keep tumbling down the rankings. They slip again this week after a disappointing 40-23 loss to Wake Forest.

Elsewhere in the commonwealth, Liberty smoked Syracuse, cementing the Orange as the worst the ACC has to offer. Virginia Tech looks the part of an ACC title contender, once again rushing the ball with ease against its opponent.

If the Hokies get healthy, watch out.

1. Clemson (5-0, 4-0 ACC, No. 1 last week): The Tigers took down Georgia Tech 73-7 last week. Dabo Swinney’s squad easily dispatched the Yellow Jackets, who barely put up a fight. Trevor Lawrence threw for 404 yards and five touchdowns, although he did toss an interception. That’ll give the Heisman frontrunner something to work on heading into another likely blowout. Up next: vs. Syracuse, Saturday, noon

2. Notre Dame (4-0, 3-0 ACC, No. 3 last week): While the gap between Clemson and Notre Dame feels massive, the Fighting Irish are one of the few ACC teams with a fighting chance to beat the Tigers. Notre Dame looked mediocre in its 12-7 win over Louisville, but at least it won the game. That’s more than North Carolina can say. Up next: at Pittsburgh, Saturday, 3:30 p.m.