Week 7 ACC football power poll

Virginia football fans are likely sick of the ACC power poll by now as they watch as their Cavaliers keep tumbling down the rankings. They slip again this week after a disappointing 40-23 loss to Wake Forest.
Elsewhere in the commonwealth, Liberty smoked Syracuse, cementing the Orange as the worst the ACC has to offer. Virginia Tech looks the part of an ACC title contender, once again rushing the ball with ease against its opponent.
If the Hokies get healthy, watch out.
1. Clemson (5-0, 4-0 ACC, No. 1 last week): The Tigers took down Georgia Tech 73-7 last week. Dabo Swinney’s squad easily dispatched the Yellow Jackets, who barely put up a fight. Trevor Lawrence threw for 404 yards and five touchdowns, although he did toss an interception. That’ll give the Heisman frontrunner something to work on heading into another likely blowout. Up next: vs. Syracuse, Saturday, noon
2. Notre Dame (4-0, 3-0 ACC, No. 3 last week): While the gap between Clemson and Notre Dame feels massive, the Fighting Irish are one of the few ACC teams with a fighting chance to beat the Tigers. Notre Dame looked mediocre in its 12-7 win over Louisville, but at least it won the game. That’s more than North Carolina can say. Up next: at Pittsburgh, Saturday, 3:30 p.m.
3. Virginia Tech (3-1, 3-1 ACC, No. 4 last week): It would be fun to see a fully healthy Virginia Tech team. Maybe that’ll happen this week? Even with players missing due to COVID-19, Khalil Herbert just keeps on running. The transfer running back sits squarely in the Heisman race after tallying 172 yards and a touchdown in a 40-14 win over Boston College. Up next: at Wake Forest, Saturday, 3:30 p.m.
4. Miami (4-1, 3-1 ACC): Aside from its loss to Clemson, Miami has looked good. The Hurricanes dispatched Pitt 31-19 over the weekend, using four touchdown passes from D’Eriq King to beat the Panthers despite just 109 rushing yards on 42 attempts. The defense held strong, limiting Pitt to just 22 rushing yards. Up next: vs. Virginia, Saturday, 8 p.m.
5. North Carolina (3-1, 3-1 ACC, No. 2 last week): What a letdown. After ripping off 56 points to beat Virginia Tech, the Tar Heels stunk in a 31-28 loss to Florida State. UNC made a late push, outscoring Florida State 21-0 in the second half, but a 31-7 halftime deficit proved too large to overcome. Defense remains a concern. Up next: vs. N.C. State, Saturday, noon
6. North Carolina State (4-1, 4-1 ACC, No. 7 last week): Bad luck struck North Carolina State this past weekend. The Wolfpack beat Duke, 31-20, but quarterback Devin Leary will miss 4-8 weeks due to a leg injury. Without Leary, N.C. State takes a significant step back. Regardless, the 4-1 start is impressive. Up next: at North Carolina, Saturday, noon
7. Boston College (3-2, 2-2 ACC, No. 7 last week): A strong start to the season faded in its 40-14 loss to Virginia Tech. The Eagles allowed over 300 rushing yards in the lackluster defensive effort. The Eagles are decent, but they’re not at the same level as the best teams in the league. Up next: vs. Georgia Tech, Saturday, 4 p.m.
8. Pittsburgh (3-3, 2-3 ACC, No. 8 last week): Make it three consecutive losses for the Panthers, who didn’t have enough firepower to keep up with Miami in a 31-19 loss. The Panthers hope starting quarterback Kenny Pickett returns from injury soon. They need his playmaking ability. Up next: at Notre Dame, Saturday, 3:30 p.m.
9. Wake Forest (2-2, 1-2 ACC, No. 11 last week): The Demon Deacons used big plays and a pair of timely turnovers to outlast UVa 40-23 on Saturday. Sam Hartman was efficient as a passer, and Kenneth Walker III ran for more than 100 yards and three touchdowns. The Demon Deacons are a competitive group. Up next: Virginia Tech, Saturday, 3:30 p.m.
10. Georgia Tech (2-3, 2-2 ACC, No. 10 last week): Yikes. The Yellow Jackets allowed a whopping 73 points to Clemson, looking like a low-level FCS team in their 73-7 loss to the Tigers. The rebuild continues this week with a much easier test. Up next: at Boston College, Saturday, 4 p.m.
11. Florida State (2-3, 1-3 ACC, No. 13 last week): The Seminoles fought well this weekend. They’ve been an ACC laughingstock for most of the season, but they jumped out to a 24-0 lead against UNC and held on for a 31-28 victory. It’s a massive win for a program in need of positive results. They can build on it this week. Up next: at Louisville, Saturday, noon
12. Virginia (1-3, 1-3 ACC, No. 9 last week): Virginia needs Brennan Armstrong back and healthy. UVa misses its starting quarterback. Its three-quarterback system worked surprisingly well at times Saturday against Wake Forest, but scoring 23 points won’t cut it most weeks. It definitely won’t cut it with the way UVa’s defense and special teams unit are currently playing. Up next: at Miami, Saturday, 8 p.m.
13. Louisville (1-4, 0-4 ACC, No. 12 last week): The Cardinals put up a fantastic battle in their 12-7 loss to Notre Dame, but once again, they came up short. Louisville returns home after three consecutive road games, and it’s a favorite this week despite being 0-4 in the ACC. Up next: vs. Florida State, Saturday, noon
14. Duke (1-5, 1-5 ACC, No. 14 last week): Give credit to the Blue Devils for keeping its game with N.C. State close. They only lost by 11 points. That’s not bad, considering how the program has performed this season. Up next: Bye
15. Syracuse (1-4, 1-3 ACC, No. 15 last week): Oh boy. After allowing 338 rushing yards in a 38-21 home loss to Liberty, the Orange head to Clemson to face Travis Etienne and the Tigers. Hide the kids. Up next: at Clemson, Saturday, noon
