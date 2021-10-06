Week 6 ACC football power poll

3. Pittsburgh (4-1, 1-0 ACC, No. 6 last week): Pittsburgh looked fantastic, especially offensively, in a 52-21 win at Georgia Tech. The Panthers have scored at least 41 points in every game this fall. In fact, Pitt leads the country in scoring offense with an average of 52.4 points scored per game. Up next: Bye

4. Clemson (3-2, 2-1 ACC, No. 4 last week, two first-place votes): Clemson gutted out a 19-13 home win over Boston College last weekend. The offense is still a major work in progress, but the Tigers play defense exceptionally well. As disappointing as the Tigers have looked, they’re still in the ACC title picture thanks to a pair of six-point wins over Georgia Tech and Boston College. Perhaps a bye week will help the offense’s woes. Up next: Bye

5. Virginia Tech (3-1, 1-0 ACC, No. 5 last week): While Pitt wins by lighting up the scoreboard, the Hokies rely on their stout defense. Virginia Tech has only scored 94 points through four games, but the defense has yielded just 61. Virginia Tech’s defense ranks 11th nationally in points allowed per contest. Will the bye week help the offense show up against Notre Dame this weekend? Up next: Notre Dame, Saturday, 7:30 p.m.