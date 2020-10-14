Week 6 ACC football power poll

There were seven ACC matchups last weekend. Six were decided by at least 10 points.

Fans were treated to a thriller between Boston College and Pittsburgh, but the other seven games lacked the same intrigue. Virginia Tech, which fell by 11 to North Carolina, put up an impressive fight despite numerous players out due to COVID-19, but there were times when the game was close to a North Carolina blowout.

Miami didn’t put up much of a fight at all in its 42-17 loss to Clemson. Dabo Swinney’s team is the clear-cut No. 1 team in the league for another week, and it’s not all that close.

Let’s hope this week brings a few more competitive matchups.

1. Clemson (4-0, 3-0 ACC, No. 1 last week)

Clemson thwarted Miami last Saturday, showing that the Hurricanes are far from being an ACC title contender. The Hurricanes’ up-tempo offense stalled, and Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne bullied the Miami defense in the 42-17 victory. The Tigers are the best team in college football until proven otherwise. Up next: at Georgia Tech, Saturday, noon

2. North Carolina (3-0, 3-0 ACC, No. 5 last week)