Week 5 ACC football power poll

For the first time in a long time, we have a major shakeup atop the ACC power poll.
Clemson, the longstanding ACC standard bearer, fell to N.C. State for its second loss of September. Not only are the Tigers no longer the No. 1 team in our rankings, but they slid outside the top three. Not everyone on the ACC power poll voting committee is sold on Clemson’s reign over the ACC ending, though. Two of our seven voters kept the Tigers at No. 1 in their polls.
Our voters are high on Wake Forest and Boston College, the only two ACC teams yet to suffer a loss this fall. It’s the Demon Deacons who take over the No. 1 spot in this week’s poll.
Voters: Bennett Conlin and John Shifflett (Charlottesville Daily Progress), Mike Barber and David Teel (Richmond Times-Dispatch), Aaron McFarling and Michael Niziolek (Roanoke Times) and Ethan Joyce (Winston-Salem Journal).
1. Wake Forest (4-0, 2-0 ACC, No. 4 last week, five first-place votes): If you’re a Demon Deacons fan, you’re thrilled with the team’s September results. Not only did Wake Forest go 4-0, but it beat every opponent by at least 20 points. The Demon Deacons scored points on their first seven possessions in a 37-17 win over Virginia, looking efficient for most of the night. A game with Louisville this weekend could be important in the Atlantic Division race. Up next: Louisville, Saturday, 12:30 p.m.
2. N.C. State (3-1, 1-0 ACC, No. 6 last week): How’s that for a signature win? Dave Doeren’s team faced Mississippi State earlier this year and struggled in the road loss. At home against Clemson, the Wolfpack played solid football and prevailed 27-21 in overtime to upset the ninth-ranked Tigers. It’s a victory that gives N.C. State some national recognition. Up next: Louisiana Tech, Saturday, 6 p.m.
3. Boston College (4-0, 0-0 ACC, No. 5 last week): Patrick Garwo spearheaded a dynamic rushing attack in Boston College’s 41-34 home win over Missouri. Garwo ran for 175 yards and two touchdowns, and the Eagles rushed for 275 yards as a team. The defense held Missouri to 88 rushing yards and recorded a pair of interceptions in the victory. Up next: at Clemson, Saturday, 7:30 p.m.
4. Clemson (2-2, 1-1 ACC, No. 1 last week, two first-place votes): Usually a national title contender, the Tigers are 1-2 against FBS teams with the lone win being a 14-8 win over Georgia Tech. Clemson lost to N.C. State 27-21 over the weekend, dropping it to 1-1 in league play. While the defense is one of the best in the conference, the offense looks putrid. The Tigers average just 295.5 yards and 21.8 points per game. Both marks are the worst in the ACC. Up next: Boston College, Saturday, 7:30 p.m.
5. Virginia Tech (3-1, 1-0 ACC, No. 3 last week): It’s hard to know what to make of the Hokies after their 21-10 win over Richmond. The victory wasn’t inspiring, and the team’s win over North Carolina looks less impressive after Georgia Tech throttled the Tar Heels. The loss to West Virginia also isn’t as bad as some fans might believe. Virginia Tech will look to develop offensive rhythm during its bye week. When it returns to action on Oct. 9, it will host No. 9 Notre Dame. That’s a major measuring stick game. Up next: Bye
6. Pittsburgh (3-1, 0-0 ACC, No. 9 last week): The Panthers responded well to a 44-41 home loss to Western Michigan, beating New Hampshire 77-7 this week. Pitt led 70-7 after three quarters. The Panthers threw for 455 yards and rushed for another 252 in a complete offensive showing. The defense held New Hampshire to less than 200 total yards. Georgia Tech presents a better test this weekend. Up next: at Georgia Tech, Saturday, noon
7. Louisville (3-1, 1-0 ACC, No. 8 last week): Scott Satterfield’s group deserves praise after a shaky start to the season. A blowout loss to Ole Miss was followed up by wins over Eastern Kentucky, UCF and Florida State. The Cardinals look dangerous, especially offensively. Quarterback Malik Cunningham recorded over 300 total yards and four touchdowns in the team’s 31-23 win at Florida State. Up next: at Wake Forest, Saturday, 12:30 p.m.
8. North Carolina (2-2, 1-2 ACC, No. 2 last week): Remember when the Tar Heels were a trendy pick to win the ACC before the season? That feels like a long time ago. The preseason pick to win the Coastal is now 1-2 in the ACC after 45-22 loss to Georgia Tech. It’s hard to love UNC’s prospects when quarterback Sam Howell is required to do so much for the team to have success. Up next: Duke, Saturday, noon
9. Georgia Tech (2-2, 1-1 ACC, No. 11 last week): ACC pundits expected improvement from Georgia Tech entering this fall. After a season-opening loss to Northern Illinois, it was easy to overreact to the team’s shortcomings. A close loss to Clemson followed by a 45-22 win over UNC should soon have doubters believing in the trajectory of the Georgia Tech program. Three of our voters still have UNC listed above the Yellow Jackets, however, not fully trusting Georgia Tech’s recent form. Up next: Pitt, Saturday, noon
10. Miami (2-2, 0-0 ACC, No. 10 last week): With D’Eriq King battling a shoulder injury, Miami turned to Tyler Van Dyke and Jake Garcia. The backups combined to throw for 417 yards and five touchdowns in the team’s 69-0 win over Central Connecticut State. The Hurricanes clearly enjoyed the matchup with an FCS team after battling against three quality teams to open the season. Up next: Virginia, Thursday, 7:30 p.m.
11. Virginia (2-2, 0-2 ACC, No. 7 last week): From confident to searching, UVa’s last two games have been a stark change from the opening weeks. The Cavaliers dominated William & Mary and Illinois in their first two games, looking sound on both sides of the ball. Against UNC and Wake Forest, the Cavaliers were poor defensively and the offensive execution was inconsistent against the Demon Deacons. UVa is 0-2 in the ACC with each loss coming by 20 points. That’s an easy way to slide down the power poll. Up next: at Miami, Thursday, 7:30 p.m.
12. Syracuse (3-1, 0-0 ACC, No. 13 last week): Head coach Dino Babers has to be pleased with his team’s start to the season. Syracuse is 3-1 after a 24-21 win over Liberty, a team that entered the week just outside the top 25. Malik Willis was a productive passer for the Flames — throwing for three touchdowns and no interceptions — but the Orange recorded six sacks in the win. Syracuse leaned on its running backs offensively, rushing for 228 yards and three scores. Up next: at Florida State, Saturday, 3:30 p.m.
13. Duke (3-1, 0-0 ACC, No. 12 last week): The Blue Devils have taken advantage of an easy schedule, moving to 3-1 after a 52-33 win over Kansas. Quarterback Gunnar Holmberg threw for 328 yards and a touchdown, and star running back Mataeo Durant rushed for 124 yards and a score. The defense wasn’t great, but Duke did enough to throttle Kansas. Up next: at North Carolina, Saturday, noon
14. Florida State (0-4, 0-2 ACC, No. 14 last week): It’s shocking to think how close Florida State came to beating No. 9 Notre Dame in the opening game of the season. That three-point loss was followed by defeats to Jacksonville State, Wake Forest and Louisville. Florida State was picked last in the ACC by all seven members of our voting panel. Could a home game against Syracuse finally give the Seminoles their first win of the season? Up next: Syracuse, Saturday, 3:30 p.m.