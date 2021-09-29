Week 5 ACC football power poll

2. N.C. State (3-1, 1-0 ACC, No. 6 last week): How’s that for a signature win? Dave Doeren’s team faced Mississippi State earlier this year and struggled in the road loss. At home against Clemson, the Wolfpack played solid football and prevailed 27-21 in overtime to upset the ninth-ranked Tigers. It’s a victory that gives N.C. State some national recognition. Up next: Louisiana Tech, Saturday, 6 p.m.

3. Boston College (4-0, 0-0 ACC, No. 5 last week): Patrick Garwo spearheaded a dynamic rushing attack in Boston College’s 41-34 home win over Missouri. Garwo ran for 175 yards and two touchdowns, and the Eagles rushed for 275 yards as a team. The defense held Missouri to 88 rushing yards and recorded a pair of interceptions in the victory. Up next: at Clemson, Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

4. Clemson (2-2, 1-1 ACC, No. 1 last week, two first-place votes): Usually a national title contender, the Tigers are 1-2 against FBS teams with the lone win being a 14-8 win over Georgia Tech. Clemson lost to N.C. State 27-21 over the weekend, dropping it to 1-1 in league play. While the defense is one of the best in the conference, the offense looks putrid. The Tigers average just 295.5 yards and 21.8 points per game. Both marks are the worst in the ACC. Up next: Boston College, Saturday, 7:30 p.m.