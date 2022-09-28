Week 5 ACC football power poll

The double-overtime thriller in Winston-Salem between Clemson and Wake Forest that the Tigers prevailed in as well as Syracuse’s win in the final minutes to thwart Virginia’s bid for a comeback victory gave the Atlantic Coast Conference two memorable league games this past week.

The results of those two contests kept Clemson unanimously atop the Lee Enterprises ACC Power Poll and sent Syracuse climbing a few spots from No. 8 a week ago to No. 6 now.

Falling the furthest this go-around was Miami, which tumbled into the bottom half of the poll after the Hurricanes’ unexpected non-conference loss to Middle Tennessee State.

Voters: Mike Barber and David Teel (Richmond Times-Dispatch), Greg Madia and John Shifflett (The Charlottesville Daily Progress), Aaron McFarling (Roanoke Times) and John Dell (Winston-Salem Journal)

1. Clemson (4-0, No. 1 last week): On the road, Clemson QB DJ Uiagalelei's 21-yard touchdown pass to Beaux Collins in the first overtime set up the game-tying extra point and then, Uiagalelei’s 21-yard scoring strike to Davis Allen in the second extra period pushed Clemson ahead for good at Wake Forest. He had 371 yards and five touchdowns without an interception, and if he builds on that performance, Clemson will be tough to beat. Next: vs. N.C. State, Saturday

2. North Carolina State (4-0, No. 2 last week): The Wolfpack’s final non-conference game provided little resistance from visiting Connecticut. N.C. State racked up 492 yards of total offense, and on defense, limited UConn to only eight first downs and a 2-of-12 rate on third down. Next: at Clemson, Saturday

3. Florida State (4-0, No. 3 last week): For the Seminoles’ fourth straight win to begin a season 4-0 for the first time since 2015, they dismantled Boston College. Their path to victory started immediately when Trey Benson returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown. Next: vs. Wake Forest, Saturday

4. Wake Forest (3-1, No. 4 last week): In front of their sold-out home crowd, the Demon Deacons came up short versus Clemson. While signal-caller Sam Hartman has returned to throw 13 touchdowns in the last three weeks, it’s unfair to expect him to keep that pace up. Wake Forest’s defense must get it together, having allowed 37.6 points per game during that same span. Next: at Florida State, Saturday

5. Pittsburgh (3-1, No. 5 last week): Running back Israel Abanikanda’s 177 rushing yards and four touchdowns allowed the Panthers to cruise to an easy win against FCS Rhode Island in their last non-league tilt of the year. Quarterback Kedon Slovis was back, too, which is encouraging for the defending conference champions. Next: vs. Georgia Tech, Saturday

6. Syracuse (4-0, No. 8 last week): Coach Dino Babers’ bunch has figured out how to win the tight games, and he said the reason is because of Syracuse’s senior leadership. In consecutive weeks, the Orange earned their victories in the final minutes. This past Friday against Virginia, they drove into UVa territory to kick a go-ahead field goal with less than two minutes on the clock. Next: vs. Wagner, Saturday

t-7. Duke (3-1, No. 9 last week): Off its first loss of the campaign — a road setback at Kansas — Duke returns home for its first ACC game, and overall, the Blue Devils should be confident. Under new coach Mike Elko, quarterback Riley Leonard leads the ACC in completion percentage and Duke’s 34.3 points per game are up from the 22.8 points per game it averaged last year. Next: vs. Virginia, Saturday

t-7. North Carolina (3-1, No. 7 last week): After Saturday’s 45-32 loss to Notre Dame, North Carolina ranks last in the ACC in scoring defense (39.5 points per game), total defense (495.3 yards per game), rushing defense (216.5 yards per game) and passing defense (278.8 yards per game), which is not ideal. Next: vs. Virginia Tech, Saturday

9. Miami (2-2, No. 6 last week): The Hurricanes gave up three touchdown passes of 69 yards or more, including a long of 98 yards, to Middle Tennessee State this past Saturday. Miami QB Tyler Van Dyke also threw an interception, which was returned for a TD. Those big plays led to a horrendous outing for Miami and left first-year coach Mario Cristobal having a lot to sort through ahead of his team’s ACC opener. Next: vs. North Carolina, Oct. 8

10. Virginia (2-2, No. 11 last week): UVa’s rally to erase a 16-point halftime deficit revealed positives for the Hoos, like function on offense. They rushed for 106 yards in the second half and QB Brennan Armstrong threw a game-tying touchdown pass. But their inability to score in the first half cost them at Syracuse, so they’ll seek consistency going forward. Next: at Duke, Saturday

11. Virginia Tech (2-2, No. 10 last week): It’s a soul-searching week for new coach Brent Pry’s club after the Hokies were shellacked by rival West Virginia. Virginia Tech is the second most penalized team in the ACC and has given away the most penalty yards in the league. Next: at North Carolina, Saturday

12. Louisville (2-2, No. 12 last week): The Cardinals’ 41-3 demolition of South Florida in a non-conference matchup should give them some momentum as they return to ACC action. QB Malik Cunningham rushed for three touchdowns and threw for another in Louisville’s victory. Next: at Boston College, Saturday

13. Boston College (1-3, No. 13 last week): Through their four games, the Eagles have given up 15 sacks, making it difficult for veteran QB Phil Jurkovec to be productive. If his protection doesn’t get better, it could be a long fall in Chestnut Hill. Next: vs. Louisville, Saturday

14. Georgia Tech (1-3, No. 14 last week): A 27-10 drubbing of Georgia Tech by Central Florida was enough for the Yellow Jackets’ administration. On Monday, athletic director Todd Stansbury and coach Geoff Collins were fired. Collins was 10-28 over four seasons in Atlanta, and this year’s squad was abysmal while being outscored 110-20 in their three losses. Next: at Pittsburgh, Saturday