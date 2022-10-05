 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Week 4 Ragged Mountain cross country poll

  • 0

Boys individuals

1. Bazil Mathes (Monticello, Jr.): Did not race

2. Biruk Beardsley (St. Anne's, Sr.): Did not race

3. Owen Shifflett (Western, Sr.): Did not race

4. Nate Sullivan (Western, Sr.): Did not race

5. Henry Kimbrough (Western, So.): Did not race

6. Ben Amago (Western, So.): Did not race

7. Nathaniel McKee (Charlottesville, Jr.): 17:00 at Woodberry Forest

8. Charlie Kalnite (Tandem, Jr.): 17:13 at Woodberry Forest

9. Kuyper Deboer (Albemarle, Jr.): Did not race

10. Evan Young (William Monroe, Sr.): 17:27 at Woodberry Forest

People are also reading…

11. Taylor Myers (Woodberry, Sr.): 17:31 at Woodberry Forest

12. Jon Nathan Lawrence (Covenant, Fr.): 17:37 at Woodberry Forest

13. William Moore (Louisa, Jr.): 17:47 at Woodberry Forest

14. Luke Frank (Charlottesville, Sr.): 18:13 at Woodberry Forest

15t. Jordan Chorbaji (Charlottesville, Jr.): 18:26 at Woodberry Forest

15t. Jacoby Lynch (Charlottesville, Fr.): Did not race

Boys teams

1. Western Albemarle: Did not race

2. Charlottesville: 6th at Woodberry, 18:12 avg.

3. Monticello: Did not race

4. Albemarle: Did not race

5. Louisa: 8th at Woodberry, 18:22 avg.

Girls individuals

1t. Maddie Gardiner (Covenant, Jr.): Won (TIE) Woodberry Invite in 18:38

1t. Reese Dalton (Covenant, Jr.): Won (TIE) Woodberry Invite in 18:38

3. Sadie Adams (Western, So.): Did not race

4. Emma Schmitz (Western, Fr.): Did not race

5. Elaina Pierce (Charlottesville, Fr.): 19:26 at Woodberry Forest

6. Ryan Davidson (Monticello, Fr.): Did not race

7. Maddie Gypson (Albemarle, Jr.): Did not race

8. Jenna Coleman (Albemarle, Sr.): Did not race

9. Emerson Ritter (Western, Fr.): Did not race

10. Grace Cook (Western, Jr.): Did not race

11. AJ Torrence (Western, Jr.): Did not race

12. Hope McCullough (Monticello, Sr.): Did not race

13. Ruby Frazier (Fluvanna, Fr.): 20:45 at Woodberry Forest

14. Sophie Farley (Fluvanna, Jr.): 20:49 at Woodberry Forest

15t. Kennedy Harris (Louisa, Sr.): 20:52 at Woodberry Forest

15t. Maeve Myers (Louisa, Sr.): 21:01 at Woodberry Forest

Girls teams

1. Western Albemarle: Did not race

2. Albemarle: Did not race

3. Louisa: 5th at Woodberry Forest, 21:57 avg.

4. Covenant: *4th at Woodberry Forest, 21:05 avg.

5. Monticello: Did not race

* Varsity races included 8th graders, which historically aren't factored into poll voting

Based on Votes by Area Coaches

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

After years of prohibition, boxing gains popularity among women in Libya

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert