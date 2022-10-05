Week 4 Ragged Mountain cross country poll

Boys individuals
1. Bazil Mathes (Monticello, Jr.): Did not race
2. Biruk Beardsley (St. Anne's, Sr.): Did not race
3. Owen Shifflett (Western, Sr.): Did not race
4. Nate Sullivan (Western, Sr.): Did not race
5. Henry Kimbrough (Western, So.): Did not race
6. Ben Amago (Western, So.): Did not race
7. Nathaniel McKee (Charlottesville, Jr.): 17:00 at Woodberry Forest
8. Charlie Kalnite (Tandem, Jr.): 17:13 at Woodberry Forest
9. Kuyper Deboer (Albemarle, Jr.): Did not race
10. Evan Young (William Monroe, Sr.): 17:27 at Woodberry Forest
11. Taylor Myers (Woodberry, Sr.): 17:31 at Woodberry Forest
12. Jon Nathan Lawrence (Covenant, Fr.): 17:37 at Woodberry Forest
13. William Moore (Louisa, Jr.): 17:47 at Woodberry Forest
14. Luke Frank (Charlottesville, Sr.): 18:13 at Woodberry Forest
15t. Jordan Chorbaji (Charlottesville, Jr.): 18:26 at Woodberry Forest
15t. Jacoby Lynch (Charlottesville, Fr.): Did not race
Boys teams
1. Western Albemarle: Did not race
2. Charlottesville: 6th at Woodberry, 18:12 avg.
3. Monticello: Did not race
4. Albemarle: Did not race
5. Louisa: 8th at Woodberry, 18:22 avg.
Girls individuals
1t. Maddie Gardiner (Covenant, Jr.): Won (TIE) Woodberry Invite in 18:38
1t. Reese Dalton (Covenant, Jr.): Won (TIE) Woodberry Invite in 18:38
3. Sadie Adams (Western, So.): Did not race
4. Emma Schmitz (Western, Fr.): Did not race
5. Elaina Pierce (Charlottesville, Fr.): 19:26 at Woodberry Forest
6. Ryan Davidson (Monticello, Fr.): Did not race
7. Maddie Gypson (Albemarle, Jr.): Did not race
8. Jenna Coleman (Albemarle, Sr.): Did not race
9. Emerson Ritter (Western, Fr.): Did not race
10. Grace Cook (Western, Jr.): Did not race
11. AJ Torrence (Western, Jr.): Did not race
12. Hope McCullough (Monticello, Sr.): Did not race
13. Ruby Frazier (Fluvanna, Fr.): 20:45 at Woodberry Forest
14. Sophie Farley (Fluvanna, Jr.): 20:49 at Woodberry Forest
15t. Kennedy Harris (Louisa, Sr.): 20:52 at Woodberry Forest
15t. Maeve Myers (Louisa, Sr.): 21:01 at Woodberry Forest
Girls teams
1. Western Albemarle: Did not race
2. Albemarle: Did not race
3. Louisa: 5th at Woodberry Forest, 21:57 avg.
4. Covenant: *4th at Woodberry Forest, 21:05 avg.
5. Monticello: Did not race