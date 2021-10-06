Week 4 Ragged Mountain cross country poll

Boys individuals
1. Ferenc Kovacs (Woodberry, So.): Did not race
2. Nicky Emmert (Louisa, Sr.): Did not race
3. Owen Shifflett (Western, Jr.): Did not race
4. Bazil Mathes (Monticello, So.): 15:59 at Octoberfest Invite
5. Jade Mawn (Western, Sr.): Did not race
6. Charlie Kalnite (Tandem, So.): 16:38 at Great American Invite
7. Caiden Davenport (Louisa, Sr.): Did not race
8. Nate Sullivan (Western, Jr.): Did not race
9. Luke Frank (Charlottesville, Jr.): Did not race
10. Eddie Tennant (Charlottesville, Sr.): Did not race
11. Eli Cook (Charlottesville, Sr.): Did not race
12. William Moore (Louisa, So.): Did not race
13. Conrad Bruton (William Monroe, Sr.): Did not race
14. Pen Oldham (Woodberry, Sr.): Did not race
15t. Winston Ransone (Woodberry, Sr.): Did not race
15t. Henry Kimbrough (Western, Fr.): Did not race
Boys teams
1. Western Albemarle: Did not race
2. Charlottesville: Did not race
3. Louisa: Did not race
4. Woodberry Forest: Did not race
5. Albemarle: Did not race
Girls Individuals
1. Maddie Gardiner (Covenant, So.): Did not race
2. Reese Dalton (Covenant, So.): Did not race
3. Sadie Adams (Western, Fr.): 8:22 at RVA Relays (2.5K)
4. Jenna Coleman (Albemarle, Jr.): Did not race
5. Jenna Stutzman (Western, Sr.): Did not race
6. Maddie Gypson (Albemarle, So.): Did not race
7. Kate McLearen (Madison, Sr.): Did not race
8. Grace Cook (Western, So.): Did not race
9. Hailey Hodson (Western, So.): Did not race
10. Hanna Guyton (Albemarle, Jr.): Did not race
11. Jordan Stone (Western, Jr.): Did not race
12. Charlotte Anderson (Monticello, Sr.): 20:42 at Octoberfest
13. Kennedy Harris (Louisa, Jr.): Did not race
14. Sophie Farley (Fluvanna, So.): Did not race
15. Hope McCullough (Monticello, Jr.): 21:16 at Octoberfest
Girls teams
1. Western Albemarle: Did not race
2. Albemarle: Did not race
3. Monticello: 34th at Octoberfest, 22:19 avg.
4. Louisa: Did not race
5. William Monroe: Did not race
Based on votes by area coaches.