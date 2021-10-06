 Skip to main content
Week 4 Ragged Mountain cross country poll
Week 4 Ragged Mountain cross country poll

Boys individuals

1. Ferenc Kovacs (Woodberry, So.): Did not race

2. Nicky Emmert (Louisa, Sr.): Did not race

3. Owen Shifflett (Western, Jr.): Did not race

4. Bazil Mathes (Monticello, So.): 15:59 at Octoberfest Invite

5. Jade Mawn (Western, Sr.): Did not race

6. Charlie Kalnite (Tandem, So.): 16:38 at Great American Invite

7. Caiden Davenport (Louisa, Sr.): Did not race

8. Nate Sullivan (Western, Jr.): Did not race

9. Luke Frank (Charlottesville, Jr.): Did not race

10. Eddie Tennant (Charlottesville, Sr.): Did not race

11. Eli Cook (Charlottesville, Sr.): Did not race

12. William Moore (Louisa, So.): Did not race

13. Conrad Bruton (William Monroe, Sr.): Did not race

14. Pen Oldham (Woodberry, Sr.): Did not race

15t. Winston Ransone (Woodberry, Sr.): Did not race

15t. Henry Kimbrough (Western, Fr.): Did not race

Boys teams

1. Western Albemarle: Did not race

2. Charlottesville: Did not race

3. Louisa: Did not race

4. Woodberry Forest: Did not race

5. Albemarle: Did not race

Girls Individuals

1. Maddie Gardiner (Covenant, So.): Did not race

2. Reese Dalton (Covenant, So.): Did not race

3. Sadie Adams (Western, Fr.): 8:22 at RVA Relays (2.5K)

4. Jenna Coleman (Albemarle, Jr.): Did not race

5. Jenna Stutzman (Western, Sr.): Did not race

6. Maddie Gypson (Albemarle, So.): Did not race

7. Kate McLearen (Madison, Sr.): Did not race

8. Grace Cook (Western, So.): Did not race

9. Hailey Hodson (Western, So.): Did not race

10. Hanna Guyton (Albemarle, Jr.): Did not race

11. Jordan Stone (Western, Jr.): Did not race

12. Charlotte Anderson (Monticello, Sr.): 20:42 at Octoberfest

13. Kennedy Harris (Louisa, Jr.): Did not race

14. Sophie Farley (Fluvanna, So.): Did not race

15. Hope McCullough (Monticello, Jr.): 21:16 at Octoberfest

Girls teams

1. Western Albemarle: Did not race

2. Albemarle: Did not race

3. Monticello: 34th at Octoberfest, 22:19 avg.

4. Louisa: Did not race

5. William Monroe: Did not race

Based on votes by area coaches.

