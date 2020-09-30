Week 4 ACC football power poll

It took until the end of September, but every ACC football has played a football game this fall.

Both Virginia and Virginia Tech responded well after their game on Sept. 19 was postponed. Despite missing 23 players and two coaches due to COVID-19 positive tests and contact tracing, Virginia Tech beat N.C. State 45-24 in a dominating performance.

UVa stumbled out of the gate against Duke, fumbling the opening kickoff. Even with three turnovers, Virginia forced seven of its own in a 38-20 triumph over the Blue Devils.

Elsewhere, Miami cemented itself as a team to watch this fall, while Duke, Georgia Tech and Florida State had Saturdays to forget.

1. Clemson (2-0, 1-0 ACC, No. 1 last week)

The Tigers enjoyed a week off, giving them extra time to prepare for UVa. The last time Virginia and Clemson met, Dabo Swinney and the Tigers won 62-17 in the 2019 ACC Championship Game. The Tigers would love a repeat performance. Next: vs. Virginia, Saturday, 8 p.m.

2. Notre Dame (2-0, 1-0 ACC, No. 2 last week)