Week 4 ACC football power poll

11. Georgia Tech (1-2, 0-1 ACC, No. 11 last week): It’s been an odd start to the season for Georgia Tech. A loss to Northern Illinois was followed by a blowout win over Kennesaw State and a near upset of Clemson. The Yellow Jackets only lost to the Tigers 14-8. They’ll hope for an equally respectable showing at home against Sam Howell and North Carolina. Up next: North Carolina, Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

12. Duke (2-1, 0-0 ACC, No. 14 last week): Duke defeated Northwestern 30-23 last weekend, giving the team a two-game winning streak after a season-opening loss at Charlotte. The Blue Devils host Kansas this Saturday, and the Jayhawks are arguably the worst Power Five team in the country. Duke has a great opportunity to improve to 3-1. Up next: Kansas, Saturday, 4 p.m.

13. Syracuse (2-1, 0-0 ACC, No. 12 last week): After losing to Rutgers, Syracuse bludgeoned Albany, 62-24. The FCS opponent was no match for the Orange. Liberty, the program Syracuse hosts Friday, is a much tougher test. The Flames are one of the top teams outside the Power Five, and quarterback Malik Willis is a legitimate NFL prospect. Liberty beat Syracuse 38-21 last season. Up next: Liberty, Friday, 8 p.m.

14. Florida State (0-3, 0-1 ACC, No. 13 last week): Another week brought another disappointment for Florida State. The Seminoles fell to Wake Forest 35-14, turning the ball over six times in the process. It was a subpar showing, and the once-elite program dropped to 0-3. Six of our seven voters put Florida State in last place in the power poll. Oof. Up next: Louisville, Saturday, 3:30 p.m.

